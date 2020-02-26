Our oldest daughter’s box had a cartoon of a dark-haired girl in sunglasses with the words “Selfie Queen.” Our son’s box had a picture of a camper with the word “Happy” scrolled above it. Our youngest daughter’s box had flowers drawn on it, appropriate for a self-proclaimed future nature scientist.
I put each box on our breakfast table on the morning of Feb. 14, feeling quite accomplished I’d found the perfect valentine for each of them.
As our Savages made their way to the kitchen that morning, it became clear they were more impressed by what was inside the boxes than the sentiment on the outside. In fact, before her waffles were even out of the toaster, our youngest daughter had a half-eaten chocolate in both hands.
When I asked about it, she said, “Oh, I’m just having a pre-breakfast appetizer.” By the time she’d left for school that morning, she’d devoured all 5 pieces of candy from her box.
Maybe I should’ve sent her teacher a note, but then I would’ve felt compelled to admit all the times I voluntarily scoop out a small dish of ice cream in the morning for our daughter to eat with her waffles.
I’m not above serving a little Rocky Road to make our morning journey smoother. We’re not a clean-your-plate-before-dessert kind of family.
In fact, just this past weekend, our youngest Savage busted me for eating ice cream for lunch. As I happily sat there with a tablespoon in one hand and a pint of non-dairy chocolatey goodness in the other, she coyly asked, “Is your lunch good, Mom?”
I answered, “Well, as good as non-dairy ice cream can be, I guess. You probably wouldn’t like it.”
Then, I just keep eating without offering her a bite. In my defense, that stuff costs double the price of a regular quart of ice cream, and she can still eat dairy with abandon.
It’s not unlike when I hide my special gluten-free cookies on a different shelf in the pantry, only to catch one of our kids with a handful of much-too-expensive snickerdoodles.
I’ll protest, “There are 2 whole shelves of stuff you can eat. Those are mine.” Yet, for the longest time, our youngest daughter insisted, “I only eat gluten-free cupcakes.” Why anyone would willfully choose those over the real deal is beyond me.
The other day we went to a sandwich shop. When I ordered, the employee asked, “Is this a preference or an allergy?” I answered, “Allergy,” and then asked in a room wafting with the smell of deliciously fresh baked bread, “Do people pick the gross bun for the fun of it?” He answered, “Ma’am, you’d be surprised.”
I guess I would be. Much like our Savages, for me, it’s not about the sentiment on the outside. It’s the actual contents inside the packaging that impacts me most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.