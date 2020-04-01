It is indeed a strange time when I go to the grocery store and am excited to see a package of toilet paper or a loaf of bread on the shelves.
There seems to be a sense of fear and disease all around us, and I have been thinking about that quite a bit. Even though I am still active and in relatively good health, I fall into the age category of, well, not young anymore and am a well-controlled yet Type One diabetic.
But I don’t dwell on the possibility of coming down with COVID-19. However, I do take the standard precautions: washing my hands more than I ever have in my life, staying home except for trips to the grocery store, and pharmacy.
This social distancing experience that we are all sharing is a good time for a spiritual gut-check. Are we afraid?
One should exercise an abundance of caution now and follow the rules that have been set down to protect the greater community. But beyond that, what is it, exactly, that we fear?
It seems like only few weeks ago, I was on call as one of several volunteer chaplains at our hospital. I was called into the hospital to pray with a woman who was “actively dying.”
That phrase intrigues me, because I am not certain what is meant by its use. What conditions shall I observe when I encounter the person who is dying? What I have noticed is that the person often times is alert, coherent and aware that I am there.
The person I visited at that time was quite anxious and was experiencing acute angina. The nurse was working with her when I arrived, so I had a moment to survey the situation and organize my thoughts. When the nurse had finished her duties, I asked the patient what I could do for her.
She told me that she was feeling quite anxious and wanted me to pray with her.
I agreed to do so, but first asked if she knew the story of Elijah on Mount Horeb (I Kings 19). She did, so together we recounted the natural and noisy events on that mountain: the wind and lightening, earthquake and fire.
And I asked her if Elijah found the Lord in any of those events. She replied no, that he was in the silence afterwards. So I encouraged her to allow God to comfort her in the stillness of that moment.
Then we prayed and I recounted the image from the 23rd Psalm where even though we walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death we need not fear for the Shepherd is with us.
The morphine she had been given was beginning to take effect, so I bid her God’s peace and left her.
She died the next day. Upon thinking about our conversation, I realized that I discussed with her the same truths that I would want to be conveyed to me in that situation: God is present, despite the fears that surround us.
Yes, we face a pandemic about which we know little. Yes, we have been given guidelines to follow to lessen the severity of the illness for all. Yes, some people choose to deny the reality and choose to live life as they had before the pandemic.
Many of us are inconvenienced by the restrictions on travel and shopping.
But we are not alone in this strange, new world. The God of Elijah is still with us. The Good Shepherd who calms the fearful and gives them rest is still active.
And God’s presence among us is at its most visible whenever we care about the larger community at least as much as we care about ourselves. So let’s check on our neighbors, even if just by text or phone; let’s not buy more than we need at the grocery store so that others may also have enough; let’s accept the inconveniences and restrictions for now, knowing that they will benefit all in the long run.
And finally, remember that God was not in the pyrotechnics on Mount Horeb, but in the silence that followed.
In the words of the affirmation of faith of the United Church of Canada: “In life, in death, in life beyond death, we are not alone. God is with us.” Thanks be to God.
