Well, that obviously didn’t happen, and multiple changes have occurred in our county and in our clinic.
For those who haven’t insulated themselves from reliable information, it is clear what’s happening regarding infection rates and deaths nationally. One casualty of the pandemic and necessary social distancing is that the spring version of the Hampshire County Health Fair was cancelled.
Unfortunately, this deprived a lot of people of the availability of low cost blood testing as well as a number of free screenings.
Multiple changes have occurred in the Multispecialty Clinic. It is important to emphasize that the clinic is not closed, and we are continuing to schedule patient visits. Speaking of which, in-person visits are, for the moment, fewer in number and have been replaced with telemedicine or “virtual visits.”
In an ideal setting, these visits would largely be video tele-medicine encounters where a physician can actually see patients while talking to them and get some visual clues as to what is going on.
In many parts of our state and in Hampshire County, that visual access can be sketchy at best. Even with the availability of a computer or tablet, because of the spotty internet service in Hampshire and the surrounding vicinity, it has frequently been necessary to convert to a strictly telephone interaction.
This makes diagnosis an even more difficult task. However, this transition to tele-medicine is in place to reduce the inadvertent spread of SARS-COVID-2 to uninfected waiting-room patients, as well as medical personnel.
Patients presenting with symptoms that would require an in-person visit will be seen as needed, assuming such a visit would not entail undue risk to clinic personnel or other patients.
If that undue risk is present, particularly if respiratory symptoms are severe, referral to either the Emergency Department or to Valley Health Respiratory Clinic are among other options.
Calling the situation “fluid” does not even come close to describing changes that are occurring not only from day to day, but even within a day.
In the past couple of weeks, we have received multiple algorithms which are flow charts that guide us on how to screen patients for COVID19 risk and what actions to take depending on that status.
The algorithms have required frequent revisions to reflect the changing status of the pandemic. Not too long ago, travel history was an important screening question. Now, with the COVID 19 cases being seen virtually everywhere, including all the U.S. states and numerous countries, that part of the history isn’t nearly as important in determining if someone is low risk.
Hampshire County has recently joined the list of counties where positive COVID-19 results have been found.
For our patients’ safety, in-person visits to the clinic are down as routine follow up visits are being scheduled further out in anticipation of the pandemic eventually easing off. (Whenever that will be; pay attention only to expert medical opinion on this).
Because of those reductions, our Multispecialty Clinic at the moment has fewer specialties actually onsite, as elective surgical and other procedures are also being postponed or shifted to Winchester Medical Center to consolidate and conserve personal protective equipment.
These necessary measures have an impact on clinic personnel involved in non-emergent care. Things are not only different, they’re stressful for everybody. But however stressful this is, the alternative of returning to “business as usual” with a relaxation of current restrictions is fraught with the prospect of a far worsening illness and death toll.
* * *
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty clinic. Along with the other members of the primary provider team, the clinic nursing staff , front desk patient service representatives and hospital administration, I strongly urge the members of our community to adhere to the advice of medical experts and to practice social distancing, including staying home except for absolutely essential travel.
I also recommend using face masks when out in public, especially in situations where 6-foot distancing is not likely to be adhered to. A physician recently remarked that medical personnel and first responders are not the first line of defense against the Coronavirus.
You, the general public, are that first line of defense now and your role in minimizing how many people get sick, is the more important one at this stage of the crisis in getting things under control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.