Bethel Baptist
Bethel Baptist Church at Kirby will hold its Christmas program at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
The Church is on Bethel Church Road, off Grassy Lick Road.
Save Haven Tabernacle
A live nativity will be staged at Safe Haven Tabernacle in Romney from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The church is at 125 N. Charlevoix Place. For more information, call 304-496-8237.
Romney 1st UMC
The 2nd of 2 performances of the Christmas cantata “Have You Heard” will be performed at 10 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 22) at Romney’s First United Methodist Church.
The cantata features the combined voices of the Romney Presbyterian and Romney First UMC’s choirs.
The cantata, subtitled “a Celtic Christmas celebration,” was performed last Sunday at Romney Presbyterian.
Capon Bridge concert
Rain Crow will play its 7th annual Christmas benefit for the Amazing Grace food pantry from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall.
There’s a sing-along, both live and silent auctions and a 50-50 drawing during the evening. There will be food to purchase and a freewill offering collected.
All proceeds go to stock the shelves at the community food pantry.
St. Stephen’s
The festival of lessons and carols will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 22.
The church will not have a Christmas Eve service.
Mt. Union Christian
Mt. Union Christian Church’s choir will perform a cantata, “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 22.
The church is on Route 29 North of Slanesville. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate.
Christ Community
Christ Community Church will hold a special candlelight Christmas Eve service from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, with singing, Christmas readings, the Christmas story and more.
The church, on the 3-lane in Augusta, will have a special Christmas service this Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m.
Mt. View Assembly
The Christmas play “A Cricket County Cabin Makeover” will be presented at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Mountain View Assembly of God.
The adult bell choir will play at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship, with a children’s play and kids’ bells following.
The church is at the top of Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Fairview Lutheran
Fairview Lutheran Church will have a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Pastor Keith Pittsnogle will lead the candlelight service and serve Holy Communion.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Fairview Lutheran is east of Capon Bridge on Virginia Route 733, just off U.S. 50.
God’s Word Fellowship
God’s Word Fellowship in Indian Heights on the west edge of Romney will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Light refreshments will follow. Everyone is invited.
Capon Chapel UMC
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Pastor Alanna McGuinn has issued a special invitation for all.
