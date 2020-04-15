Hampshire County is full of all kinds of mushrooms.
Names of mushrooms run the gamut and their growing habitats are equally diverse.
There is the “Scrambled Egg” that is appropriately named because of its looks.
The “Puffball” is the little white mushroom that grows in just about any yard.
When they are white inside they can still be eaten. Once they turn yellow, don’t eat them, say experts.
Late in the fall a mushroom called the Lawyer’s Wig heads to the surface.
It has to be prepared within a couple of hours or it starts turning into ink.
Some mushrooms are hot and can burn your tongue, while others are sweet.
The Tree Volvariella mushroom is one of the rarest in the world, but have been found in Hampshire.
The most hunted mushroom in the Hampshire County area is the Smooth Chanterelle, which is plentiful the last part of August.
Mushrooms grow in dirt, wood, trees, leaves and grass.
