At the Library: Feb. 20, Classical Conversations featuring discussion about homeschool opportunities for your children begins at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
New books in the library include, “The Serious Goose” by Jimmy Kimmel and “Neon Prey” by John Sandford. Come by to check out the new selections or browse the shelves for one of your favorites. The library has many community events including activities for children. If you have not gotten your library card, now would be a good time.
The Children’s Story hour occurs every Wednesday at 11 a.m. The story hour for Feb. 19 will feature “Little Penguin and the Lollipop” and the craft will be handprint penguins. The story for Feb. 26 will be “Pinky Got Out” and the craft will be making a flamingo craft.
The next Book Club meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The book club selection will be “Leaving Time” by Jodi Picoult. The book chosen for the March meeting will be “On Agate Hill” by Lee Smith.
The Library continues to request donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Refills. They are also in need of storage containers with lids. Throughout the year, they continue to collect blankets, towels and bed sheets for the HC Animal Shelter and food for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry.
For the happenings at The River House, check out their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
The Capon Bridge Community Dinner will be held on Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. Come out and catch up with your neighbors and perhaps make some new friends. All are invited to attend at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School Cafeteria. The dinner is free but donations are welcome.
Feb. 21, Shrimp and Crab legs Dinner, VFW Post 2102, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 195 E. Main Street, Wardensville. This event is open to the public.
Feb. 21, CBMS Valentine’s Day Dance which begins immediately after school. The PTO will host this dance for students only. Each student will need a signed permission slip to attend, 3:30-5:00 p.m., Admission is $5.
Feb. 22, Open Old-Time Jam, 6-9 p.m., The Cat and the Fiddle, 152 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge. All skill levels are welcome; musicians and listeners are invited to attend.
Feb. 27, All Officers Meeting, American Legion Post 137, 7-8 p.m.
Feb. 29, AFM (Another Fine Mess) plays at The American Legion Post 137, Musical selections will include Patsy Cline favorites as well as classic hits, 8 p.m-12 a.m. They are located at 484 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge.
March 1, Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Becky Smith’s fight with breast cancer. This event will be held at the Capon Valley Ruritan located at 9788 Capon River Road in Yellow Spring from 2-5 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
The next meeting of the Hampshire Recycles Organization will be Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. These meetings take place the 2nd Saturday of each month at the Capon Bridge Library.
Special celebrations for the month of March: March is Optimism Month. Focusing on maintaining a positive attitude enables us to be our best and also help others who may be looking for guidance and support. March is also Deaf History Month. What an opportunity for us to learn more about the WV School for the Deaf and Blind right in our neighborhood. Contributing to the community for many years, their presence also invites another look into the history of our area. Another noteworthy month-long celebration for March is National Craft Month. Creating something from scratch is always rewarding, especially when done with others.
Special Days of note for March include Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2 and National Grammar Day on March 4. Upcoming on March 11is Johnny Appleseed Day. Born John Chapman in 1774, he was an American pioneer known as a nomadic nurseryman who traveled the U.S. planting apple trees and tending to ailing orchards. He frequently went barefoot and was known for his kindness. One of his spiritual leaders was a Swedish man named Emanuel Swedborg whose books he studied and shared whenever possible. Those wishing to honor Johnny’s special day might drink some apple cider, bake an apple pie or simply eat an apple.
Daylight savings time begins Sunday, March 8. Don’t forget to move your clocks ahead an hour, i.e.Spring Forward. Spring officially begins on March 20.
