I want to begin by thanking the person who left me the Cleome seeds at the Review. I would love to thank you personally, but this will have to do for now. I am looking forward to planting them and will report their progress, so thank you very much. I truly appreciate your thoughtfulness.
We have had a few nice days when it was pleasant in the yard before the heat came back and there are more in the forecast. It’s a time to get some transplanting and dividing done and any new planting you have in mind. I have seen a few plants that would normally have never been passed by, but this year I am holding firm and not planting anything, so far.
Along the inside of the fence, the deer have eaten the five foot tall forsythia down to a row of plants less than two feet tall and most everything else was munched down to the ground. Apparently the baby’s breath (Gypsophila) is not tasty because it is still lovely. We may need more of that next year. The hellebores, lilies of the valley, Phlox subulata, sweet shrub (Calycanthus) and Potentilla are also doing well. The few Lobelia that didn’t get their tops eaten off bloomed nicely, but all in all, we have a very short list of survivors.
Copperhead snakes have their babies in late summer and early fall. If your children are out in the yard or a wooded area, please make them aware of the bright yellow tails of baby copperheads. They are no more lethal than their parents, but they are more prone to constant biting, injecting more venom each time, making them a force to be reckoned with. So always be on the lookout.
Along with the heat comes lots of mosquitoes. Sitting at the picnic table you swat one on your leg and on every bare spot on your body and you notice everyone else swatting them also. Oh you can cover yourself with repellent, but that’s nasty when you touch anything with your arm. Here are some simple solutions to that problem that don’t involve lathering up yourself or your family. Most of these plants can be grown in pots and placed on the picnic table or moved where they’re most beneficial on the porch.
On top of the list is citronella grass. As you probably know, this is what gives citronella candles their distinctive smell and some geraniums have been bred to have a lemony citronella scent, also. But, the grass is actually more potent, providing much more of a hindrance to those insects. While it can grow to five feet in the garden, it’s not comfortable in our cold winters. A pot kept trimmed back would be beneficial on the porch or patio as would lemon grass, it’s cousin.
I always promote basil plants as a wonderful fly repellent in the kitchen, but they work well keeping the mosquitoes at bay, also. Lavender will do a nice job of pleasantly scenting the porch and, in fact, the oils are said to reduce the mosquito’s ability to smell, keeping them off your skin. Rosemary is not only delightful to add to food, its strong scent discourages flying pests. Throwing some sprigs of dried rosemary (or sage) in your outdoor fire will work well to rid the area of insects.
Peppermint growing near you will repel bugs and if you rub the oil on your skin it will really slow them down. I have a friend who grows it to keep spiders away. Peppermint has never been a favorite of mine, but if you like it, it will work well and the kids will love it.
Marigolds planted along the walkway to the porch can be effective in deterring mosquitoes. In fact, Pyrethrum, an ingredient used in commercial pesticides, is derived from marigolds. A small pot on the porch table is fine, but it’s not as strong a deterrent as many of the above and the scent is not the most pleasant.
We all know catnip is loved by cats, but that same scent repels mosquitoes. It is an easy no fuss plant and the trick is to plant it where it can sprawl everywhere as it grows and where other plants aren’t close enough to get pulverized by the cats rolling in it. Out around the porch is good, but know the cats will be congregating there. And, if you do have cats, I would strongly advise against a container on the porch.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
