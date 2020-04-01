A while back we posted this, and this will remind us what the generation before us followed:
Monday — Wash Day
Help me, my God, to wash away all my selfishness and vanity that I may serve you with perfect humility through the week ahead.
Tuesday — Ironing Day
Dear Lord, help me to iron out all the wrinkles of prejudice I have accumulated through the years, so that I may see the beauty in others.
Wednesday — Mending Day
O God, help me to mend my ways so that I will not set a bad example for others.
Thursday — Cleaning Day
Lord Jesus, help me to reach the dust of all the many faults I have been hiding in the secret corners of my heart all these years.
Friday — Shopping Day
O Lord, give me the grace to be a wise and prudent shopper that I may purchase eternal happiness for myself and my family and all who are in need of your love.
Saturday - Cooking Day
Help me my Savior, to brew up a huge kettle of brotherly love and serve it with the clean sweet bread of human kindness.
Sunday — The Lord's Day
O God, since I have now prepared my house for you, please come in to my heart as my honored guest, so that I may spend the day in your presence. -Author unknown
Hope you get a blessing from this as I have. I bought this on a ribbon at the Rio Mall many years ago. It hangs on my living room wall so I can read every day.
The Rio Mall, like most businesses, along with the schools, is closed due to the Coronavirus, but we will make it through this. Together we stand, divided we fall.
Happy anniversary wishes to Ward and Holly Simmons who celebrated 21 years of marriage on March 19th. Happy birthday wishes to Holly Simmons on March 26 and Brenda Daugherty on March 29.
Get well wishes to all. Stay well. Stay safe. Most of all, love one another. Until next time, God bless.
