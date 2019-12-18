In the parking lot of Romney Elementary starting at 1:30 p.m., Light of Hope Ministries were giving out food, provided by Blessings of Hope out of Lititz, Pa., in an outreach program meant to provide for families that may need a little additional help. Each family was able to take home one serving of food, which equaled out to approximately 75 pounds each. Boxes of food were stacked up in the school parking lot, and a line of community members snaked around the lot and along the side of the building.
This event was designed to provide support to community members who might be having a difficult time financially or struggling to make ends meet.
“It went very well,” said Naomi King, one of the food outreach organizers. “We gave out a thousand boxes to 500 families in 2 and a half hours.”
According to King, some of the food items that were in the boxes included vegetables, drinks and canned items. King noted that around 100 volunteers offered their time to pack the boxes up with food, give them out to the community, etc., and Sam Musser was a volunteer who donated both his time and his truck to bring the food to Romney, traveling approximately 200 miles each way to provide support and food for this event.
Many of the volunteers were from Lancaster County, Pa., but there were a number of them that were from Hampshire County as well.
“This was the 6th outreach we did,” King explained. “We did 4 this year with a semi-load each time, approximately 42,000 pounds each load.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.