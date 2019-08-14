On Saturday August 3rd I attended the annual volunteer picnic for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers held at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV. It was a fun day with food, games, and other activities. There were volunteers from every county in WV. From our area were Woody and Cheryl Anderson, Phil and Joan Whitacre, my sister, Natalie Oakes, and myself.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church Sunday School/Church picnic held at the farmhouse home of Ruby LaFollette was a great day of worship, fellowship, and food. The weather was ideal for a picnic. There were about 45 members and guests in attendance.
The ice cream social at Bethel UMC will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 4 - 7 p.m.
The community dinner at the Old Capon Bridge Elementary School will be on August 15th from 5 - 7 pm. The menu will be an assortment of pasta dishes, salad, bread, and desserts.
The annual Fall Bash at the Capon Springs Fire and Rescue will be held on September 21st. Doors open at 12:00 Noon.
Ray and Marie Spaid will host the annual family reunion again this year at their home on Christian Church Road. This is always a great opportunity to meet all of those cousins you haven’t seen all year and to meet new ones who have joined the family since last year. The date of this will be Sunday, August 25th.
Happy birthday wishes to: Lance Davis - August 18th, Natalie Oakes and Elizabeth Wingfield - August 28th.
Congratulations to Brian and Amy Brill who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on August 16th.
