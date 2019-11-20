Of course, ours has looked like this nearly all summer.
This is a good time to look around the property and especially wooded areas, for rocks for a small rock garden. Maybe a sunny corner with some large rocks to define it would make a nice spring project. Succulents with some perennial geraniums like Johnson’s Blue make a very attractive no-fuss garden.
Any time you are outdoors, even in the fall, check for ticks when you come in. I found one on my hand this week and brushed it off onto my desk. It was much smaller than the ones we found earlier in the summer, and very black, but it had the same body and there was no doubt what it was. I was hanging out sheets and it must have found me there.
If your family has hunters, clean out the freezer and make sure you have room for venison. They’ll be bringing it home soon.
We added another upright freezer in our basement and it makes keeping track of things much easier. The chest freezer was a nightmare when we needed to find anything down at the bottom. The new one was just in time for the frozen broccoli, peppers, cabbage, cauliflower and onions.
Every year when we get fresh Brussels sprouts, I think I should freeze some. But they’re available fresh for so long that til they’ve finished producing, we’re finished eating them ’til next year.
Lobelia, Lythrum and Penstemon are cut back as are the peonies and the roses. All the roses have an extra layer of soil around them and the peonies have a small amount of ashes.
Mulch will come later, after the ground freezes. Mulch won’t prevent freezing, but it will stop plants from heaving out of the soil, which is caused when the ground freezes and thaws.
If you haven’t had your chimney cleaned for winter, it’s important to have that done and there is still time to do it. Our fireplace burns very hot and we never burn pine, so it needs cleaned infrequently, but it’s always good to be sure.
Larry splits a lot of wood and even though it may be more comfortable when the weather is warm, it splits better when the wood has frozen. It’s also easier if you strike on the end that was lowest on the tree.
Always wear heavy gloves, protection for your eyes and insulated boots with steel toes if you’re doing a lot of wood. If you’ve ever dropped a log on your foot, you know why you need steel toes in your boots.
And, some shin guards like soccer players wear will save your shins from getting banged up.
Have your burlap or whatever you’ll be using to surround your tender plants this winter, at the ready before the winds or snow begin arriving. It may be a mite early to put it up, but consider doing it right after Thanksgiving, in early December.
That being said, if you get time to do it before then, I would suggest getting it all set up. You never know when we’ll have a blustery cold day and doing it now means you don’t have to worry.
We live on top of a mountain and the power line cuts through part of our property. We always had many varieties of birds nesting in the low-growing, wide-spreading trees that grew there.
Well, Potomac Edison has the right-of-way regarding the power line and they sent a tree removal company to clear the brush down the line. The man told me they needed to cut a path to the bottom of the hill. Well, they leveled everything the entire width of the whole power line last week.
We could drive 5 tanks side by side down there now. No trees or shrubs at all and just like that, the habitat for birds and small critters is gone. There is dense forest on each side of the power line and it’s not even close to the natural environment they prefer.
Hey, it was just a couple birds, so who cares? Well, I sure do. There was lots of room for a wide path and the trees were very low growing. To me, this is just a blatant example of clearing with no regard to the native ecosystem.
I will especially miss the wood thrush, the noisy blue jays, not so much, but still. We will be planting some milkweed seeds in the spring, along with some wildflowers, but I am not happy.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
