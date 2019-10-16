That’s because so many things are accepted in many churches today that were once automatically rejected by Christians.
Things like fornication, drinking, gambling, same-sex relationships and Halloween.
Mention the wiles of Harry Potter and there are Christians within the church who are ready and willing to defend the character, the movies and the books to the point that they are ready and willing to leave and find another place to worship where he is acceptable.
Take a Biblical stand against same-sex relationships and you and your church are blackballed as being bigots, homophobes, etc.
At the same time the church can take a stand against sexual relations outside of marriage and some say such a stand is too old-fashioned, out-dated and too strict. After all, everyone is doing it today. It’s an accepted thing.
I’ve had in my time parents who have been Christians for years yet will defend their children’s behavior of living together before being married. Where did God change His mind? When did His plumbline move further to the left that it once was?
The Bible tells us explicitly that God is the same yesterday, today and forever.
So throw in the mix of things now accepted by the church and we have the recognition of Halloween as a holiday celebrated by Christians.
It’s nothing to see the homes of some Christians who have the doors, windows and yards decked out with witches and goblins, ghouls and ghosts, zombies and all kinds of demonic types of characters.
Halloween is a celebration of “the dark side,” things that are in complete opposition to Christianity. Christians are told that “if we walk in the light as He is in the light we have fellowship with one another.” (1 John 1:7)
Verse 6, however, tells us that “if we say we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth.”
I realize it is not popular to preach or teach such things today, but I also realize that the older I get the closer I get to standing face-to-face with my Creator and I have to account for whether I stood for the truth or compromised the standards of God’s Word.
But standing for what I believe to be the teachings of the Bible in no way makes me a bigot or a homophobe, a holier-than-thou preacher or a pastor who is so heavenly minded that he’s no earthly good.
I am very aware of how society is changing and how the church has to change to meet the needs of society. Just because I disagree with someone doesn’t mean that I am hateful or disrespectful to any one group of people.
I can still love people even though I don’t agree with them personally or spiritually. I would still help someone whom I disagreed with in any way I could as long as I wasn’t asked to compromise a Biblical standard.
I teach what I believe. A person is able to accept it or reject it, but that shouldn’t mean we can’t be friends.
The more our society moves toward the dark side, I feel the need to dig my heels in and live according to the standards of God’s Word.
If I choose to teach against Halloween and someone else decides to embrace it, it just means that we will both be accountable for what we believe how we live.
Should Christians celebrate Halloween? I would have to answer “no, they shouldn’t.” I say that based on what I have learned over the years.
Ephesians 5:11 says “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.”
A Christian shouldn’t have things which pertain to the darkness covering their front yards or doors, etc. Witches and ghosts, ghouls and goblins, chainsaw killers and apocalypse-like characters are in complete contrast to what Christians should be celebrating.
“But I decorate my yard with the manger scene at Christmas time.”
That alone should point out the stark contrast between the 2.
