During the past week, we experienced a couple of seasons, all in a few days. On Sunday we had a touch of winter with snow and road condition problems, and in a few days it was spring-like, and on Saturday it could have been early summer. Personally, I liked the warmer temperatures.
This past Saturday, Gig and Gale Smith met with Ernest and Iris Whetzel in Burlington for breakfast.
Last Saturday, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee and Julia Wotring and daughter Skylar were in Altoona, Pa., celebrating Skylar’s 10th birthday.
Sunday, 2 weeks ago, Raymond and Patricia Butts of Corriganville visited Lana Koontz, Pastor Charles Riggleman and wife Jane, and also visited her a couple times last week.
Birthday wishes go out to Gale Smith on Jan. 15 and to Wanda Koontz on Jan. 16.
