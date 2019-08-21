Choose our 2019 Hometown Hero, someone you believe has done the most to improve our community. Winner will be announced at our Founder’s Day Celebration Sept. 28.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, ballot boxes will be available to elect the 2019 Hometown Hero for Capon Bridge. Ballot boxes will be at Bank of Romney, Capon Bridge Library, the River House and the Farmer’s Daughter. Election will run through Sunday, Sept. 14.
Senior Citizens Day is Aug. 21. Say hello to a senior citizen. Call someone up and start a conversation. Invite them to tell their stories.
Senior citizen’s lunch and activities will be at the Capon Bridge Community Center each Wednesday and Thursday from 10-2 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Retreat has an open mic scheduled for Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. Then on the Aug. 25 they will have a lecture about Bear Spirit Mountain and the archeological and cultural findings of the area. It will be at 10 a.m.
National Dog Day is Aug. 26.
The Fort Edwards Visitor Center is open 10-5 on Saturdays and 1-5 on Sundays all summer long. Admission is $3 each.
At the River House: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8 is Midweek Melodies concert with Matthew Sabatella ($8, 17 and under free); 7-9 p.m. Aug. 9 is trivia night; noon-3 Aug. 10 is art for all; 3:30-5 p.m. is gritty mountain coal songs from the Southern Mountains Workshop ($15 for individual, $30 for family) and Michael and Carrie Kline will entertain from 7-9 p.m., ($7 in advance / $10 at the door / 17 and under free); 2-4 p.m. Aug. 11 is camera club; 6-7 p.m. Aug. 12 is yoga in the gallery, ($10, bring your own mat); 6-9 p.m. Aug. 15 is film club; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16 is open mic; noon-3 Aug. 17 is art for all; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 18 is poetry afternoon; and 6-7 p.m. Aug. 19 is yoga in the gallery, ($10, bring your own mat).
Check out riverhousewv.org for a more complete description of all of these events.
Karaoke will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Capon Bridge American Legion.
Sherrard’s Auction House has auctions every Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Join the fun and find a new treasure.
AA meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center and NA meets there at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Capon Bridge Library children’s story hour will start back up at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 and will be every Wednesday. The book for Sept. 4 is “Ten Apples Up on Top” and there will be an apple craft.
The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags and Clorox wipes.
The next raffle is for “Stay Home Weekend” themed for kids. Tickets for kids are free. The drawing will be held Sept. 23.
The book for the book club for August is “The Apple Orchard” by Susan Wiggs. The book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.