I used to hate the concept of bedtime. I always thought that my mother was being unreasonable when she gave me a solid bedtime. There was always lots of drama circling around bedtime in the Grosskopf household.
Dramatic? Emma? No way.
Now, as a very wise and grown-up person, I relish the thought of bedtime. I welcome it happily.
A few nights ago, a threat to my bedtime schedule arose: one of my friends from college turned 21, and some of her friends planned to have a surprise Zoom call so we could all wish her happy birthday.
Which, usually, I would be 100 percent on board with. I love a good 21st birthday. I love Zoom. I love my friends. This seemed like a perfect way to celebrate…
…Except that this Zoom call was to be held at 11 at night.
Yes. An hour before midnight.
I like to refer to this as “the witching hour,” because if I am not in bed before 11 p.m. I am a witch to every person I come across in the morning. I need my rest, okay?
Here’s how my evening routine works:
9:00 p.m.: I think about taking a shower. Probably whenever the Chopped episode I’m watching ends. I am nothing without my principles.
9:30 p.m.: I actually take a shower. I probably don’t wash my hair though because I am lazy, so if you see me around here with my curls sort of greasy and stringy, mind your own business. We are in the middle of a pandemic, people. What do you want from me?
9:45 p.m.: I am smack-dab in the middle of a post-shower, in-front-of-my-mirror concert performance. If you drive by my building and hear me belting out some Cher or Pat Benatar, I repeat to you: mind your own business.
10:00 p.m.: I am engaging in the sad little routine that is me packing my lunch for the following day.
10:15 p.m.: I lay my weary bones in bed, am annoyed because I seem to suddenly have very smelly garbage, so I have to hobble back into my kitchen in the dark and tie up the bag, and, wearing the weirdest assortment of garments you probably will ever see, go put the trash bag downstairs in the Trash Bag Staging Area. This action is the bane of my existence.
10:20 p.m.: I am officially back in bed, trying to go to sleep. I have my eyes closed and I am ready for the Sandman.
10:25 p.m.: I am stuck now with the existential thoughts that always plague me when I’m trying to fall asleep. Why don’t the words “tough” and “cough” rhyme? Is time just an illusion? Who decided that the letter “Y” gets to be a vowel, but only sometimes?
10:35 p.m.: I’m finally asleep.
See? I have a schedule. A very inflexible one too, I might add.
Back when I was quite wee, I couldn’t stand going to bed. There are always weird noises, it’s too dark and it always took me too long to fall asleep.
Well, now I know that the weird noises are the refrigerator and the hot water heater, the dark doesn’t bother me because without my contacts in I can’t see anything anyway and while it takes me a couple of minutes and a handful of existential thoughts to fall asleep, I actually am tired at bedtime these days.
Anything past my bedtime is off-limits. No can do. Like I said, I am nothing without my principles (or a good night’s sleep).
