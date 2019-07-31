Aug. 2-3
Party in the yard
The 65th annual Capon Bridge Yard Party returns for another year, the oldest festival in Hampshire County.
It starts with an auction Friday night. Saturday's big event is the volleyball tournament. Events include chicken and country ham dinners, bands, queen’s pageant, games, food and lots more. Everything takes place in and around the Fire Hall and benefits the fire company.
And yes, the dunk tank will be back in operation.
Aug. 2-4
Peaches all around
The 6th annual West Virginia Peach Festival helps promote and celebrate the area’s agriculture, and it’s a whole lot of fun.
Friday’s lineup begins with some music and speeches and free grilled food, courtesy of Romney's Rotary Club. Music follows all afternoon along with all sorts of peach stuff for sale. The peach royalty gets crowned Friday evening.
Saturday has a parade on the agenda, more music, games and contests and peach pies to buy. There's a car show too.
Sunday afternoon has more music, art and artisans.
Aug. 2-4
‘Cinderella’ takes a bow
Rogers and Hammerstein’s classic “Cinderella” wraps up its run the 1st weekend in August.
The musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale begins at 7 p.m. each night in the Allegany College of Maryland auditorium.
Tickets ($15 for adults, $12 students) are available by emailing applealleyplayers@yahoo.com or at the door.
AUG. 3
‘Julia’ drops in
A pop-rock band from Charlottesville, Va., Dropping Julia, livens up the 1st Saturday of August at The River House in Capon Bridge with its original songs by frontwoman Emily Kresky.
Their publicity info says they bring together “elements of rockabilly, ’90s-inspired pop rock, funk and R&B.” Oh, and it all blends into American roots music.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. The music starts at 7 p.m. .
AUG. 8
Weaving a midweek tune
Matthew Sabatella will be the next in the line of Midweek Melodies concerts as The River House in Capon Bridge.
The gig starts at 6 p.m. and the joint has discounted food and drink available to add to the draw. Tickets are $8.
Sabatella sings and plays guitar, banjo and mountain dulcimer, creating music that tells the story of the United States, wherever its people came here from.
Aug. 10
Park it Saturday
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will hold its 6th annual Saturday in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
It's a celebration of Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also thanks citizens for their support of the events and programs HCP&R sponsors.
There will be tournaments all day, a water slide and bouncy house from 1 to 3, a hot dog dinner for everyone from noon to 1 and more activities afterward.
The door prizes look nifty — from restaurant gift certificates to a 32-inch flat-screen TV.
AUG. 10
Mining the music
Michael and Carrie Kline bring their love of folk music – particularly the songs that rose from the depths of West Virginia’s coal mines – to The River House for 2 sessions on the 2nd Saturday of the month.
First, they’ll lead a workshop on coal-mining songs – starting with “16 Tons” as if they could leave it out – that’s geared for the whole family. Tickets for the 90-minute session starting at 3:30 are $15 for individuals or $30 for the whole family.
Then, the duo will take the stage for a more traditional concert at 7. Tickets there are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
AUG. 11
Lovesick blues
It’s Patsy Cline! It’s Hank Williams!
Well, it’s really local favorites Tracy Wygal Withrow and Robbie Limon putting on their inner country stars in a tribute concert that benefits the Capon Bridge Public Library (ticket sales) and the Capon Bridge Middle School PTO (intermission refreshments).
Tickets for the 3 p.m. concert at the middle school are available for $27.50 each on the Capon Bridge Public Library website.
AUG. 22
Pan jammin’
Steel drums will ring out in concert the 4th Thursday of the month at the season kickoff for Highland Arts Unlimited’s 47th season.
The outdoor concert by Pan Jammin’ Steel Drums takes place outside Church-McKee Auditorium on the Potomac State College campus in Keyser, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free and a 10-percent discount will be offered on memberships purchased that night.
AUG. 31
Tall tales, Appalachian style
Adam Booth is such a storyteller that he teaches the craft at Shepherd University and has won awards across the nation.
Saturday night he brings his “Tall Tales and Appalachian Stories” to the River House in Capon Bridge for a 7-to-9 p.m. spoken concert. (He’s teaching storytelling that afternoon at the same place; the workshop costs $35.)
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
Around the Region
Through Aug. 3: 99th annual Tri-County Fair, Fairgrounds, Petersburg. The big draw at this fair serving Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties is the big-name country concert on Tuesday night. This year it’s Trace Adkins. Carnival rides, midway, food, music, tractor pulls, demolition derby.
Through Aug. 3: Pickin’ in Parsons, Five River Camp Ground, Parsons. Bluegrass groups every day from Rhonda Vincent and the Rage to the Grascals to Seldon Scene.
Aug. 8-17: 95th annual West Virginia State Fair, Fairlea, near Lewisburg. This year’s big concerts include Luke Combs Aug. 9, Chris Young Aug. 10 and MercyMe Aug. 11. Rides, Midway, fair food and all the stuff that makes a state fair great.
Aug. 18-24: 63rd annual Jefferson County Fair, Fairgrounds, Kearneysville. Carnival, games, mud bog, pageants, live music, animal judging and all that great fair food.
Aug. 24: 12th annual Bulls and Barrels Rodeo, Teets Farm, Lost River. Mutton busting, hay rides, pony rides, comedy magic show and greased pig contest.
Aug. 30-Sept. 2: Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, near Weston. Art show, arts and crafts, country fair, folk dancing, heritage music, historical encampments, grist mill demonstrations, all in the historic setting of the childhood home of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
Aug. 30-Sept. 2: 47th Annual Western Maryland Street Rod Roundup, Allegany County Fairgrounds, Cumberland, Md. Over 1,000 street rods of all styles and descriptions, Rod jousting burnouts, music, food and more.
And don’t forget
1st day of School
Aug. 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.