We haven’t had any frost up here on the mountain, but I wouldn’t be surprised if many of you have had some already. Even if you’ve escaped it, the cold freezing weather is just around the corner and tender houseplants still vacationing outside should be taken indoors every night.
Bear in mind, the plants you’re bringing indoors for winter have been living in totally different environments and need to slowly acclimate themselves to the dry heat of the house. Plus, many are going into their winter dormant phase.
This doesn’t mean they necessarily lose their leaves or anything, they just slow down. Water sparingly, hold off on fertilizer and avoid bright sun. If they’re new to your home, move them until you find the perfect spot for them.
Our calla lily is doing very well and will be moving up to the sunroom for the winter.
Porch, patio and deck furniture should be cleaned and stored for winter. And clean out any pots that were used this year. Next spring you’ll be glad you did. Oil your pruners and clean and put away the rest of your gardening equipment.
Just don’t forget to leave out any tools you need to plant your bulbs. Outdoor spigots need shut off and hoses should be drained and stored. Any water features like birdbaths or waterfalls need emptied, cleaned and made ready for cold weather.
Maybe this is your year for a heated birdbath. Our bluebirds live here all year and their birdhouses have been cleaned and already have winter occupants.
If there was a frost, it will be evident by the hangdog look of your peonies and that means it’s time to cut them down to the ground. Be sure to gather all the spent stems and dispose of them.
If your peonies had any problems with pests or disease this year, their debris needs to go in the trash or burned and not put in the compost pile. If you use metal grids to support them and they’re deep in the ground, they can remain throughout the winter.
Otherwise, gather, clean and store them till spring. Just remember to get them solidly in the soil before the peonies are more than a foot tall next year. Peonies are ever so hard to get through the grids when they have a lot of leaves.
Be vigilant about keeping masses of leaves off your lawn, especially if you seeded it this fall. A few are not a problem, but a lot of wet leaves will definitely cause the grass beneath them to die.
After you do your final mowing, clean the mower, drain the oil and remove the spark plug.
There is still time to plow or use your tiller on your garden one more time before the ground freezes for winter. It will expose any lingering insects and make it easier to get started in the spring.
You can also add any leaves you’ve run over with the mower.
Hopefully we won’t have any power outages this winter, but just in case you are out of town and unsure if there was one while you were away, here’s a way to check.
Freeze some water in a clear cup and place it in the freezer (somewhere it won’t spill all over if it melts) and then place a quarter on top of the ice. If the power is out, the water will melt and the coin will fall down into the water.
How far down it is in the cup will also give you an idea of how long it was off. Take immediate steps to save what you can and get rid of what you can’t.
We have seen very few bulbs (only a couple tulips) in stores this month. Even Weber’s had none, so I hope yours are coming in the mail.
Just as planting too close can be a problem for perennials, not planting bulbs as deep as they need to be can cause them to emerge too early or be damaged by cold weather.
As a rule, large ones should be 8" deep and small ones 6". I have found planting gladiola bulbs deeper than necessary gives them extra protection during the cold months and they will return every year.
