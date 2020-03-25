CHARLESTON — The number of chickens on hand rose in West Virginia on Dec. 1, and egg production rose too in 2019
Layer numbers during 2019 averaged 1.27 million, down 1 percent from the 2018 average of 1.28 million. The average annual production per layer was 241 eggs, up 11 eggs per layer from the 2018 total of 230 eggs per layer.
Pullets for 2019 totaled 747,000, up 18 percent from the 2018 total of 632,000. Other chickens totaled 90,000 in 2019, down 3 percent from the 2018 total of 93,000.
Egg production during the year ending November 30 totaled 306.2 million eggs. This was 3 percent above the 2018 production of 295.9 million eggs.
The total number of chickens on hand on Dec. 1, 2019, (excluding commercial broilers) was 2.21 million head, up 15 percent from the 2018 total of 1.93 million.
The total value of all chickens on Dec. 1, 2019, was $17.5 million, up 15 percent from the Dec. 1, 2018, value of $15.3 million. The average value of $7.90 per bird on dec. 1, 2019, was unchanged from the 2018 value.
Across the United States, layers during 2019 averaged 400 million, up 1 percent from the year earlier. The annual average production per layer on hand in 2019 was 283 eggs, up 1 percent from 2018.
Egg production during the year ending November 30, 2019 totaled 113 billion eggs, up 3 percent from 2018. Table egg production, at 99.1 billion eggs, was up 3 percent from the previous year. Hatching egg production, at 14.2 billion eggs, was up 2 percent from 2018.
The total inventory of chickens on hand on Dec. 1, 2019, (excluding commercial broilers) was 532 million birds, down slightly from last year.
The total value of all chickens on Dec. 1, 2019, was $2.36 billion, up 2 percent from Dec. 1, 2018. The average value increased from $4.32 per bird on Dec. 1, 2018, to $4.43 per bird on Dec. 1, 2019.
