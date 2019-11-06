FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, November 4, 2019
LAMBS: 18
Hi Choice & Prime: $135-165; Choice: $125-135;Slaughter Ewes: $67-88.
KID GOATS: 34
20-40 lbs. - $242-247.50; 40-60 lbs. - $240-265; 60-80 lbs. - $262.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 42: Choice 2-4 - $103-113.
Heifers: 24: Choice 2-4 - $104-111.
Cows: 245: Utility & Comm. - $40-57; Canner & Cutter - $32-43; Cutter & BNG - $20-31.
Bulls: 25: 1-2 - $50-70.
Stock Cows: 101: Beef By the Head - $525-810.
FEEDER CATTLE: 876
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $142-153; 400-500 lbs. - $132-159; 500-600 lbs. - $131-152; 600-700 lbs. - $131-139; 700-800 lbs. - $117.50.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $137-141; 400-500 lbs. - $120-140; 500-600 lbs. - $121-135; 600-700 lbs. - $110-115.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $114-127; 400-500 lbs. - $116-126; 500-600 lbs. - $108-130; 600-700 lbs. - $95-115; 700-800 lbs. - $88-105; 800-900 lbs. - $100.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $104-113; 400-500 lbs. - $104-116; 500-600 lbs. - $85-102; 600-700 lbs. - $85-100; 700-800 lbs. - $86-95; 800-900 lbs. - $84.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs. - $100-135; 300-400 lbs. - $130-154; 400-500 lbs. - $126-141; 500-600 lbs. - $118-135; 600-700 lbs. - $109-120; 700-800 lbs. - $118; 800-900 lbs. - $110.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $127-138; 400-500 lbs. - $112-128; 500-600 lbs. - $90-120; 600-700 lbs. - $99.
Total: 1,408
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, November 4, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 500-850 lbs.: Up to $105.50.
Stock Heifers: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $107.10.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $63.50.
Cows: Utility: $45-54; Comm. To Good: $42-44; Culls: $41 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $60.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, November 4, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $132.50.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $124.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $51.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $120; Light: Up to $72.
Cows: Utility: Up to $56; Canners: $42-47; Culls: $40 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $125.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $53.
Sows: Up to $50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $162.50; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $156; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $170.
Sheep: Up to $85.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-350; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $2.50; 2nd cut: Up to $3.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 81 Head
Breakers - 75-80% Lean.: Avg. Dressing - $47-53; H Dressing - $57.50-60.
Boners - 80- 85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $44-50; H Dressing - $52-52.
Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $38-44.50; H Dressing - $44.50-45.50; L Dressing - $28-36.50.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 7 Head
YG #1 – 1518 lbs. - $75; L Dressing: 1366-2425 lbs. - $44-63.
FED CATTLE: 6 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1156 lbs. - $108.
Slaughter Holsteins: Select 2-3: 1136-1218 lbs. - $55-72.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1158-1232 lbs. - $109.50-110.50. Choice 2-3: 1160 lbs. - $103.50.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 74 Head
#1: 96-120 lbs. - $60-87.50; 86-94 lbs. - $40-52.50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $57.50-77.50; 84-94 lbs. - $30-40. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $20-30. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
FEEDERS: 92 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 484 lbs. - $70. M&L 2: 400-500 lbs. - $75-102; 600-800 lbs. - $81-83; 1050-1150 lbs. - $92-94.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 900-1050 lbs. - $59-66.
Heifers: M&L 1: 200-300 lbs. - $83; 300-400 lbs. - $76-90; 400-500 lbs. - $89. M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $81-88; 300-400 lbs. - $70-95; 400-500 lbs. - $88; 600-700 lbs. - $60-65.
Bulls: M&L 1: 350-450 lbs. - $96-115; 400-500 lbs. - $90-104; 500-550 lbs. - $86. M&L 2: 250-300 lbs. - $81-86; 300-400 lbs. - $95-120; 400-500 lbs. - $77-101; 500-600 lbs. - $85.
LAMBS: 1 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 92 lbs. - $130.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 13 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Choice 1-3: 150-184 lbs. - $65-95; 262 lbs. - $57.50.
Rams: Choice 1-3: 150-200 lbs. - $72.50-92.50; 200-225 lbs. - $67.50-70.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 23 Head - Sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-60 lbs. - $100-135; 70-80 lbs.- $120-180. Selection 2: 40-60 lbs. - $110-$135; 60-70 lbs. - $150.
Nannies: Selection 1: 66 lbs. - $90; 90 lbs. - $185; 142 lbs. - $180.
Billies: 124-162 lbs. - $170-200.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 109 Head
52-56% Lean: 200-300 lbs. - $54-68; 300-380 lbs. - $55-60; 400-460 lbs. - $50.50-59.
48-52% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $45-58; 300-350 lbs. - $48-56.
Roasters: 100-150 lbs. - $20-60.
SOWS: 9 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $37-49; 500-700 lbs. - $49-53.50.
BOARS: 4 Head
300-600 lbs. - $5.50-10.
STOCK BOAR
204 lbs. - $26.
FEEDER PIGS: 213 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head
US 1-2: 20-40 lbs. - $18-30; 70 lbs. - $67. US 2: 20-40 lbs. - $20-36; 50-80 lbs - $23-46. Utility: 22-56 lbs. - $9-21.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 125-150 lbs. - $65-81.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.