We’re an Old Truck family. No kidding, our late-model daily driver is a 1978 Chevy Van and the tool-body work truck we use in our business is a rugged and very forgiving 1968 Ford F-350. Descending into relic-dom our hauling, wood-cutting and general purpose truck is a 1954 Chevy 3800 tanner. Our barely drivable work-in-progress and back-road hayride truck is a 1939 International D-30.
Being a little behind the times regarding the computer and monthly payment type of vehicles has left us somewhat ignorant when it comes to current makes and models of these many modern cars that zip past us in traffic.
It’s especially true when we drive the ’54 Chevy or ’39 International that we are afforded greater opportunity to study taillights (some of which I feel are designed to resemble taunting Japanese eyes) and other rapidly receding features.
We stopped watching TV in the 1970s, thus we miss all the new car presentations. Each new model that isn’t a Galaxy, Impala, Dart or the like comes as a complete surprise to us on the road.
From what I see, it would appear that, for the purposes of today’s fiercely competitive marketing, the old model names just weren’t considered adequate. I find the current efforts by auto manufacturers to come up with ever more exotic and romantic-sounding names, well, a little sad.
These efforts seem especially lame when we consider that the makers of these old trucks did it without even trying.
No, the trucks themselves usually didn’t have very interesting names — often just numbers; R-160, 2E-14, F-6. D-200, KBR-11 and so on. Maybe a little exciting in a Buck Rogers sort of way, but consider instead the names of old truck engines and other components.
The Chevrolet Advanced Design Cab. There is a 1947 Chevy truck advertisement —a page from an old magazine — hanging on the wall above my workbench. Pictured is a Chevrolet Advanced Design truck and a Cagney-esque gentleman discussing the truck’s many modern features with a motorcycle cop.
The background is rife with scenes of postwar prosperity. The ad seems to proclaim; “Advanced Design, we’ve eradicated evil from the earth. Let’s move on — build anew. Advance into an ever brightening future.”
Compare this to what? A Camry? Just what the heck is a “Camry” anyway? And why would anyone want to name a car after one — whatever it is? About all that I can come up with is that a Camry is possibly an item found in early television’s McCoy household where Walter Brennan as Grandpappy Amos, with an affected West Virginia accent might say; “Luke, fetch me the Camry, I got a hankerin’ to take me a pitchee.”
Our 1954 Chevy is powered by a Loadmaster Six engine. The word “master” seldom finds its way into advertising anymore - it brings up images of tyrannical bosses and offends our current ultra-independent lifestyles.
Fair enough. This is easy to understand with engines such as the Workmaster or Jobmaster or maybe even the Loadmaster, but I still find the name Thriftmaster a not-too-oppressive moniker.
See the humble Thriftmaster, dressed up for Sunday meetin’ in his kilt and tam-o-shanter, content to survey his modest Highland from a window of his stone cottage, enjoying the warmth of a peat fire.
Better a Thriftmaster than a “Probe.” What were they thinking? Among cars with names like Cougar, LaSabre, Ambassador, Imperial and Monarch, they may as well call it the Colonoscopy.
A Paseo passes the 1939 International as I listen to the Green Diamond Six rumble perfectly balanced in the depths of the tall, sinister black cab. The name Green Diamond conjures up images of shadowy turbaned figures warring with daggers and matchlock pistols over some sacred jewel in a far-off-and-long-ago land of Rajahs and Dervishes.
So, what is a Paseo? I understand that it is derived from the Latin and has a wide application in heraldry. In other words, I have no idea. But I do have a theory.
Originally, the manufacturer wanted to name the car the New Yorker, but when the notoriously sensitive Chrysler lawyers pulled out their legal pads and licked their pencil points, Toyota backed off about 15 miles and named the car the Paseo, a term referring to residents of Passiac, N.J. Passiac is close to New York City, but far enough away so as not to upset any Mopar barristers.
There goes an Impreza. Now that’s a name that makes some sense. Just imagine Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much’’ as sung by Chico Marx.
More likely, though it’s meant to imply that, for a small monthly payment, you can impress people — a basic human instinct, the desire to wow the socks off people and get away with it as cheaply as possible.
When my mother’s family emigrated to New Jersey in 1941, they left behind a Letcher County, Ky., where horse-drawn transportation was still dominant. The constant presence of cars and trucks was, to them, a novel feature of the Garden State.
Being something of a practical joker, my grandfather convinced the children that trucks that displayed the brand Dodge Brothers were owned by incompetent drivers and this prominent labeling was a warning to pedestrians to get out of the way or “Dodge, Brother.” o
