FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, September 30, 2019
PIGS: 7
200-250 lbs. - $32.50-45.
LAMBS: 77
Hi Choice and Prime: $220; Choice - $200.
SLAUGHTER EWES: 13
$70-77.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 109: Utility & Comm. - $45-52; Canner & Cutter - $41-57; Cutter & GNG - $33-42.
Bulls: 33: 1,500 lbs.: $58-72.
Stock Cows: 52: Beef - $500-1,100.
BABY CALVES: 2: Beef - $125-155.
FEEDER CATTLE: 652
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-139; 400-500 lbs. - $124-132; 500-600 lbs. - $121-134; 600-700 lbs. - $127-134; 800-900 lbs. - $113; 900 -1,100 lbs. - $112.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $118-132; 400-500 lbs. - $109-123; 500-600 lbs. - $100; 600-700 lbs. - $102.50-107.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $117-120; 400-500 lbs. - $112-118; 500-600 lbs. - $96-110; 600-700 lbs. - $95-122.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $108-114; 400-500 lbs. - $87-97.50; 500-600 lbs. - $89-104; 600-700 lbs. - $80-95.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $110-139; 400-500 lbs. - $115-133; 500-600 lbs. - $124-129; 600-700 lbs. - $104-107; 700-800 lbs. - $95-112.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $104-125; 400-500 lbs. - $110-120; 500-600 lbs. - $97.50-122; 600-700 lbs. - $92-96.
Total: 982
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, September 30, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: Up to $110.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $103.75; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $103.25; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $48-53; Comm. To Good: $42-46; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130.
Hogs: Up to $49.
Lambs: Up to $140.
Goats: By the head: Up to $100.
Fall feeder cattle sales: October 12; Stock cow sale: October 26. Sales start at 7 p.m.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $55.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $94.; Light: Up to $75.
Cows: Utility: Up to $69; Canners: $45-58; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $35.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $107.50.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $60; Heavy: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $59.
Sows: Up to $27.50.
Male Hogs: Up to $8.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $152.50; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $151; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $140.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-285; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $2.85; 2nd cut: Up to $3.75.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 68 Head
Premium Whites: $59-69.
Breakers: H Dressing - $65-71; Avg. Dressing - $55-60; L Dressing - $50-55.
Boners: H Dressing - To $68; Avg. Dressing - $54-57; L Dressing - $49-53.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $45-50; L Dressing - $40-45.
BULLS: 8 Head
YG #1 – 1500-2100 lbs. - $69-75; L Dressing: 1300-1900 lbs. - $60-67.
FEEDER CATTLE: 22 Head
H Choice Prime: 1200-1500 lbs. - To $111.50; Choice 2 4H Resales: 1200-1400 lbs. - $115-119; Select: 1100-1200 lbs. - $104-106; Choice 2-3 Heifers: 1200-1400 lbs. - $104-107.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 116 Head
#1: 95-120 lbs. - $50-60. #2: 95-120 lbs. - $40-50; 80-99 lbs. - $30-40.
Beef X Bulls & Heifers: 80-105 lbs. - $145-200; 120-140 lbs. - $125-140.
SLAUGHTER CALVES
80-110 lbs. - $10-20; 60-80 lbs. - $5-15.
STOCK CATTLE: 180 Head
Feeder Steers: 32 Head - M&L1 & 2: 300-500 lbs. - $117-135; 500-650 lbs. - $132-142; 650-750 lbs. - To $112.
Feeder Heifers: 61 Head - M&L1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $90-112; 600-800 lbs. - $80-95; 800-900 lbs. - To $89.
Feeder Bulls: 76 Head - M&L1 & 2: 200-400 lbs. - $90-115; 400-600 lbs. - $110-130; 600-700 lbs. - To $112.
Stock Cows: 10 Head - 2 Blk Pairs - $625-750; Blk Bred Cows - $625-975.
DAIRY REPLACEMENT: 6 Head
Heifers: 800-1100 lbs. - $450-625.
GOAT: 40 Head - By the Head
Billies & Wethers: $200-245.
Nannies: $130-185.
Kids: Selection 1: 60-70 lbs. - $190-220. Selection 2: 40-60 lbs. - $110-150; 60-90 lbs. - $125-160.
LAMBS: 35 Head
Good Choice: 60-90 lbs. - $145-160; 90-120 lbs. - $150-170; 120-160 lbs. - $140-160.
SHEEP: 29 Head
Ewes: 95-120 lbs. - $100-110; 150-250 lbs. - $70-87.
Rams: 284 lbs. - At $72.50.
PIGS & SHOATS: 13 Head - By the Head
4 Bred Sows: 300-370 lbs. - $170-190.
BUTCHER HOGS: 73 Head
52-56% Lean: 230-290 lbs. - $62-65. 52-56% Lean: 300-380 lbs. - $60-63. 48-52% Lean: 270-325 lbs. - $52-55.
SOWS: 2 Head
450-550 lbs. - $35-36.
BOARS: 3 Head
400 lbs. - $5.50.
STOCK BOARS: 8 Head
250-400 lbs. - $13-21.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
