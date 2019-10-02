FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

Monday, September 30, 2019

PIGS: 7

200-250 lbs. - $32.50-45.

LAMBS: 77

   Hi Choice and Prime: $220; Choice - $200.

SLAUGHTER EWES: 13

   $70-77.50.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Cows: 109: Utility & Comm. - $45-52; Canner & Cutter - $41-57; Cutter & GNG - $33-42.

Bulls: 33: 1,500 lbs.: $58-72.

Stock Cows: 52: Beef - $500-1,100.

BABY CALVES: 2: Beef - $125-155.

FEEDER CATTLE: 652

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-139; 400-500 lbs. - $124-132; 500-600 lbs. - $121-134; 600-700 lbs. - $127-134; 800-900 lbs. - $113; 900 -1,100 lbs. - $112.

Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $118-132; 400-500 lbs. - $109-123; 500-600 lbs. - $100; 600-700 lbs. - $102.50-107.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $117-120; 400-500 lbs. - $112-118; 500-600 lbs. - $96-110; 600-700 lbs. - $95-122.

Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $108-114; 400-500 lbs. - $87-97.50; 500-600 lbs. - $89-104; 600-700 lbs. - $80-95.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $110-139; 400-500 lbs. - $115-133; 500-600 lbs. - $124-129; 600-700 lbs. - $104-107; 700-800 lbs. - $95-112.

Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $104-125; 400-500 lbs. - $110-120; 500-600 lbs. - $97.50-122; 600-700 lbs. - $92-96.

Total: 982

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

 

Friend's Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md.

301-746-8178

Monday, September 30, 2019

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.

Stock Heifers: Up to $110.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $103.75; Medium to Good: Up to $100.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $103.25; Medium to Good: Up to $94.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $65.

Cows: Utility: $48-53; Comm. To Good: $42-46; Culls: $42 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130.

Hogs: Up to $49.

Lambs: Up to $140.

Goats: By the head: Up to $100.

Fall feeder cattle sales: October 12; Stock cow sale: October 26. Sales start at 7 p.m.

 

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $55.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $94.; Light: Up to $75.

Cows: Utility: Up to $69; Canners: $45-58; Culls: $44 And Down.

Bob Calves: $10 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $35.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $107.50.

Hogs: Top quality: Up to $60; Heavy: Up to $60.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $59.

Sows: Up to $27.50.

Male Hogs: Up to $8.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $152.50; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $151; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $140.

Sheep: Up to $100.

Goats: By Head – Large: $150-285; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.

Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $2.85; 2nd cut: Up to $3.75.

 

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

SLAUGHTER COWS: 68 Head

Premium Whites: $59-69.

Breakers: H Dressing - $65-71; Avg. Dressing - $55-60; L Dressing - $50-55.

Boners: H Dressing - To $68; Avg. Dressing - $54-57; L Dressing - $49-53.

Lean: Avg. Dressing - $45-50; L Dressing - $40-45.

BULLS: 8 Head

YG #1 – 1500-2100 lbs. - $69-75; L Dressing: 1300-1900 lbs. - $60-67.

FEEDER CATTLE: 22 Head

H Choice Prime: 1200-1500 lbs. - To $111.50; Choice 2 4H Resales: 1200-1400 lbs. - $115-119; Select: 1100-1200 lbs. - $104-106; Choice 2-3 Heifers: 1200-1400 lbs. - $104-107.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 116 Head

#1: 95-120 lbs. - $50-60. #2: 95-120 lbs. - $40-50; 80-99 lbs. - $30-40.

Beef X Bulls & Heifers: 80-105 lbs. - $145-200; 120-140 lbs. - $125-140.

SLAUGHTER CALVES

80-110 lbs. - $10-20; 60-80 lbs. - $5-15.

STOCK CATTLE: 180 Head

Feeder Steers: 32 Head - M&L1 & 2: 300-500 lbs. - $117-135; 500-650 lbs. - $132-142; 650-750 lbs. - To $112.

Feeder Heifers: 61 Head - M&L1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $90-112; 600-800 lbs. - $80-95; 800-900 lbs. - To $89.

Feeder Bulls: 76 Head - M&L1 & 2: 200-400 lbs. - $90-115; 400-600 lbs. - $110-130; 600-700 lbs. - To $112.

Stock Cows: 10 Head - 2 Blk Pairs - $625-750; Blk Bred Cows - $625-975.

DAIRY REPLACEMENT: 6 Head

   Heifers: 800-1100 lbs. - $450-625.

GOAT: 40 Head - By the Head

Billies & Wethers: $200-245.

Nannies: $130-185.

   Kids: Selection 1: 60-70 lbs. - $190-220. Selection 2: 40-60 lbs. - $110-150; 60-90 lbs. - $125-160.

LAMBS: 35 Head

   Good Choice: 60-90 lbs. - $145-160; 90-120 lbs. - $150-170; 120-160 lbs. - $140-160.

SHEEP: 29 Head

   Ewes: 95-120 lbs. - $100-110; 150-250 lbs. - $70-87.

Rams: 284 lbs. - At $72.50.

PIGS & SHOATS: 13 Head - By the Head

   4 Bred Sows: 300-370 lbs. - $170-190.

BUTCHER HOGS: 73 Head

52-56% Lean: 230-290 lbs. - $62-65. 52-56% Lean: 300-380 lbs. - $60-63. 48-52% Lean: 270-325 lbs. - $52-55.

SOWS: 2 Head

450-550 lbs. - $35-36.

BOARS: 3 Head

400 lbs. - $5.50.

STOCK BOARS: 8 Head

250-400 lbs. - $13-21.

Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.

 

