FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, May 4, 2020
HOGS: 5
200-250 lbs.: $155-200.
LAMBS: 21
Hi Choice & Prime: $175-207;Choice: $150-175;Slaughter Ewes: $90-112.50.
KID GOATS: 56
40-60 lbs.: $342-350; 60-80 lbs.: $262-350.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 66
Choice 2-4: $97-111.
Heifers:
Choice 2-4: $99-107.
Cows: 169
Utility & Comm: $45-58; Canner & Cutter: $25-41; Cutter & BNG: $41-60.
Stock Cows: 10
Beef: $625-860.
Feeder Cattle: 766
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140-170; 400-500 lbs. - $160-164; 500-600 lbs. - $133-154; 600-700 lbs. - $139; 700-800 lbs. - $114.50-115; 800-900 lbs. - $114.50-116; 900-1100 lbs. - $96. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $120-157; 400-500 lbs. - $127-146; 500-600 lbs. - $129-133; 600-700 lbs. - $114.50.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $110-130; 400-500 lbs. - $107-134; 500-600 lbs. - $109-120. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $128-130; 400-500 lbs. - $102-125; 500-600 lbs. - $101-123.75; 600-700 lbs. - $117; 700-800 lbs. - $82-100.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs.: - $100-150; 300-400 lbs. - $153-156; 400-500 lbs. - $140-150; 500-600 lbs. - $115-134; 600-700 lbs. - $120-125; 700-800 lbs. - $109-115; 800-900 lbs. - $99. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $114-152; 400-500 lbs. - $115-149; 500-600 lbs. - $111-134; 600-700 lbs. - $115; 700-800 lbs.: - $98.
Total: 1,127
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, May 4, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $127; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $105.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $108.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $112; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.25; Medium to Good: Up to $92.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $92; Light: Up to $74.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $76.
Cows: Utility: $50-55; Comm. To Good: $35-48; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $12 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $90.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $75.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $205.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $150.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $85.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $112;Medium to Good: Up to $82.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $72.50;Light: Up to $100.
Cows: Utility: Up to $50-53;Canners: Up to $40-48; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $72.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $200.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $63; Heavy: Up to $60; Light: Up to $55.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $80.
Male Hogs: Up to $20.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $202.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $210.
Sheep: Up to $92.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-335; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $130.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $4.10;2nd cut: Up to $4.85; Straw: Up to $6.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 50 Head
Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - To $56.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $47-52. High - $53-55.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $45-50. High - $51-57.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $45-50. Low - $40-45.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 8 Head
YG 1: High Dressing - 1400-1800 lbs. - $94-98. L Dressing - 1100-1900 lbs. - $68-76.
FED CATTLE: 25 Head
Slaughter Steers: H Ch Prime: 1300-1600 lbs. - $93-99.
Slaughter Heifers: H Choice: 1100-1250 lbs. - $108-111. L Choice: 1100-1350 lbs. - $93-97.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 35 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 90-110 lbs. - $100-107. Number 2: 90-110 lbs. - $80-95; 84-88 lbs. - $60-80; 70-80 lbs. - $40-60.
Holstein Heifers: 94 lbs. - $65.
Beef X Bulls: 90-120 lbs. - $145-202.
FEEDERS: 111 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 350-600 lbs. - $142-152.
Hereford: 774 lbs. - At $108.
Holstein Steers: Large: 250-350 lbs. - $89-97.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 300-450 lbs. - $116-125; 450-600 lbs. - $105-120.
Heifers - BW Face: 750 lbs. - At $112.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 300-500 lbs. - $120-137; 500-600 lbs. - $115-130; 600-700 lbs. - 90-100; 700-1000 lbs. - $68-79.
STOCK COWS: 11 Head
Short Bred Blacks: 900-1300 lbs. -$450-710.
LAMBS: 18 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Good Choice: 45-80 lbs. - $245-260.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 8 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Rams: 175-225 lbs. - $80-105.
Ewes: 110-150 lbs. - $100-115; 150-200 lbs. - $70-75.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 19 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-60 lbs. - $115-165; 72 lbs. - To $215.
Nannies: 80-100 lbs. - $140-145.
Billies: 100-150 lbs. - $245-340.
Wethers: 85 lbs. - $250.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 88 Head
52-56% Lean - 230-275 lbs. - $48-55; 280-325 lbs. - $50-57.
48-52% Lean - 240-270 lbs. - $43-47.
SOWS: 8 Head
400-600 lbs. - $35-43.
BOARS: 1 Head
600 lbs. - At $2.
STOCK BOARS: 1 Head
126 lbs. - At $37.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 118 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: 20-30 lbs. - $30-47; 40-60 lbs. - $70-85; 60-80 lbs. - $82-95; 80-100 lbs. - $80-102.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 180-230 lbs. - $55-66.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.