Honey production flat in W.Va.

There were 6,000 producing colonies in 2019, unchanged from 2018. Yield per colony averaged 37 pounds, unchanged from 2018.
Honey stocks on Dec. 15 were reported at 47,000 pounds, up 9,000 pounds, or 24 percent, from 38,000 pounds reported in 2018.
Prices for the 2019 crop averaged $4.50 per pound, up 4 percent from the price of $4.33 per pound in 2018. Value of production totaled $999,000, up $38,000, or 4 percent, from $961,000 in 2018.
Across the United States honey production in 2019 totaled 157 million pounds, up 2 percent from 2018.
There were 2.81 million colonies producing honey in 2019, down 1 percent from 2018. Yield per colony averaged 55.8 pounds, up 2 percent from the 54.5 pounds in 2018.
Colonies were not included if honey was not harvested. Producer honey stocks were 41.0 million pounds on Dec. 15, up 40 percent from a year earlier. Stocks held by producers exclude those held under the commodity loan program.
Honey prices decreased 11 percent during 2019 to $1.97 per pound, compared to $2.21 per pound in 2018. U.S. and state-level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private and retail channels.
Prices for each color class are derived by weighting the quantities sold for each marketing channel. Prices for the 2018 crop reflect honey sold in 2018 and 2019. Some 2018 crop honey was sold in 2019, which caused some revisions to the 2018 crop prices.
The average prices paid in 2019 for honeybee queens, packages and nucs were $18, $85 and $100 respectively. Pollination income for 2019 was $310 million, up 3 percent from 2018. Other income from honeybees in 2019 was $77.7 million, down 18 percent from 2018.
