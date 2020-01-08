FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, January 6, 2020
HOGS: 8
305 lbs: $60; Sows: $7.50-47;Boars: $2.
LAMBS: 34
Hi Choice & Prime: $210-245; Choice: $170-257.50; Slaughter Ewes: $70-150.
Kid Goats:
20-40 lbs.: $280-290; 40-60 lbs. - $280; 60-80 lbs. - $272.50-330.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 47: Choice 2-4: $115.50-118.50; Good 2-3: $104-112.
Heifers: Choice 2-4: $115.50-120; Good 2-3: $105-110.
Cows: 180: Utility & Comm. - $48.50-60; Canner & Cutter - $35; Cutter & BNG - $41-53.
Bulls: 16: 1-2 - $69-86.
Stock Cows: 30: Beef - $510-730.
FEEDER CATTLE: 447
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $142-166; 400-500 lbs. - $141-158; 500-600 lbs. - $145-158; 600-700 lbs. - $127-130; 700-800 lbs. - $116; 800-900 lbs. - $122; 900-1100 lbs. - $116.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $117-133; 400-500 lbs. - $127; 500-600 lbs. - $109-132; 600-700 lbs. - $120; 800-900 lbs. - $90.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $123-136; 400-500 lbs. - $124-138; 500-600 lbs. - $120-129.50; 600-700 lbs. - $104-107; 700-800 lbs. - $108-113.50.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $100-121; 400-500 lbs. - $110-123; 500-600 lbs. - $100-118; 600-700 lbs. - $90; 700-800 lbs. - $90-100.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $141-163; 400-500 lbs. - $142-157; 500-600 lbs. - $130-140; 600-700 lbs. - $134-144; 700-800 lbs. - $110-125; 800-900 lbs. - $109-115; 900-1100 lbs. - $108-110.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-134; 400-500 lbs. - $112-139; 500-600 lbs. - $117.50-129; 600-700 lbs. - $108-129; 700-800 lbs. - $97.50-104; 900-1100 lbs. - $85.
Total: 842
Next state graded feeder sale: Jan. 13.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, January 6, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $113.
Stock Hiefers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $111.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $122.25; Medium to Good: Up to $111.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $122; Medium to Good: Up to $112.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $60.
Cows: Utility: $45-66.50; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $75.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $15.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $150.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $104.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $45.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $65.50; Light: Up to $58.
Cows: Utility: Up to $46.50; Canners: $35-40; Culls: $34 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $35.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $80; Heavy: Up to $77; Light: Up to $68.
Feeder Pigs: By the head –Up to $25.
Sows: Up to $58.
Male Hogs: Up to $10.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $175; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $171; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $179.
Sheep: Up to $67.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-217.50; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-80; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $3.10; Straw: Up to $3.50; 3rd Cut: Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 66 Head
Breakers - 75-80% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $47.50-49.50.
Boners - 80-85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $45-51.50; H Dressing - $53-57.50.
Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $40-49; L Dressing - $30-38.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 4 Head
YG #1 - 1320-2320 lbs. - $68-70. H Dress: 2076 lbs. - $84.
FED CATTLE: 24 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1354-1526 lbs. - $120-124.75. Choice 2-3: 1226-1488 lbs. - $115.50-120.50. Select 2-3: 1376 lbs. - $108.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1266-1368 lbs. - $115.50-119.50.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 63 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $50-60; 86-94 lbs. - $45-50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $45-50; 84-94 lbs. - $30-40. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $20-30. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5.
FEEDERS: 31 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 312 lbs. - $120; 988-1094 lbs. - $86-96.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 886-904 lbs. - $68-71.
Heifers: M&L 1: 300 lbs. - $107.50; 400-450 lbs. - $95-99; 500-550 lbs. - $92.50-95; 642 lbs. - $95; 896 lbs. - $79. M&L 2: 302 lbs. - $85.
Bulls: M&L 1: 322 lbs. - $122.50. M&L 2: 522-732 lbs. - $72-74.
LAMBS: 14 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 80 lbs. - $200; 90-100 lbs. - $190-205; 110-120 lbs. - $155-180; 166 lbs. - $175. Good 1-3: 42 lbs. - $100; 68 lbs. - $185.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 3 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Rams: Good 1-2: 206 lbs.- $95.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 15 Head - Sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-50 lbs. - $75-145. Selection 2: 44 lbs. - $100.
Nannies: Selection 1: 58-78 lbs. - $125-150.
Billies: Selection 1: 58 lbs. - $160; 150 lbs. - $240; Selection 2: 74 lbs. - $145.
Wethers: Selection 2: 116 lbs. - $215.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 84 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $56-58; 300-380 lbs. - $59-65.
48-52% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $53-55; 300-350 lbs. - $53.50-59.50.
SOWS: 12 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $38-42; 500-700 lbs. - $34-45.
BOARS: 2 Head
400-500 lbs. - $3-3.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 26 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head
US 1-2: 77 lbs. - $40.
Utility: 30-50 lbs. - $5-10.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 174 lbs. - $49.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
