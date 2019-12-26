* * *
So how does someone who chooses not to participate in the Christmas holiday happen to be an expert on an iconic Christmas movie? Read on — and prepare to be amazed.
It’s a late night just before Christmas, circa 1964. Into the dark, frigid windswept Adirondacks and on to Lake Ontario, up the Hudson Valley to the land of the Headless Horseman and Rip Van Winkle, through the meandering lamp lit streets of Greenwich Village, the Bronx, the West Side, Queens, into the easy Jersey suburbs and neat dairy farms, past rows of dormant Courtland and McIntosh apple trees and blueberry bushes, deep down into the fearsome Jersey Pine Barrens and far out into the Atlantic boomed the powerful signal of New York's WOR Radio. Tonight, the world would hear for the first time, those historic, immortal words, "You'll shoot your eye out, kid."
Though from the steel town of Hammond, Ind., we folks from Central New Jersey like to claim “A Christmas Story” creator, Jean Shepherd, as our own. He flew a private plane out of Princeton Airport and did an occasional show on PRB, the Princeton University station with student radio comic Rod St. John.
For much of the 1960s, Shepherd's nightly WOR radio program ran from 10:15 to 11 on weekdays with a special one hour Saturday night standup comedy show live from the Limelight in Greenwich Village. He eventually discontinued the Limelight show in favor of doing live shows at other, selected venues in the area. (He told me this personally during a Q and A at Somerville, N.J., high school.)
My cousin, Elber, took great pride in that Jean Shepherd made fun of his 1937 Plymouth, which happened to be in the school's auto shop. Shepherd was using the Plymouth as a prop to demonstrate how hickish we were way out here in Jersey.
Shepherd nailed the year of the car, 1937 — not a ’36 or ’38. To do this, one had to be an expert on old cars or the 1930s.
Shepherd was both. I saw an advertisement for “A Christmas Story” somewhere (it didn't credit the author, as usual) that set the story in the 1940s. Shepherd, aka Ralphie Parker, was a World War II veteran and likely handling something more substantial than a Red Rider BB gun by then.
Much of Shepherd's work was set during the Great Depression. Rather than dwelling on the hardship of that period, he concentrated on the camaraderie of everyone being in the same boat. However, some mention was made about these economic conditions in stories like “Nevermore, Quoth the Assessor, Nevermore” wherein some of his childhood friends and their families would inexplicably disappear after something called a sheriff's sale.
More often, the times were characterized by stories like the Fourth of July tale "Ludlow Kissel and the Dago Bomb That Struck Back." One paragraph reads in part, "Nobody made it in the Depression. So nobody had a sense of guilt. Goofing off was just a natural thing to do. In the Depression, nobody did anything. It was a license to fool around, and they fooled around in big ways."
A quote from another story reads, "Even the weather seemed to reflect a sinister mood of watchful waiting. Fitful dry winds blew across the rooftops, screen doors creaked in the night, dogs bayed at the sullen moon and children cried out in their sleep." Was this the mood preceding Sherman's raid on Atlanta? London before the Blitzkrieg, perhaps? No, this was the spirit that settled over an Indiana county as they anticipated the next free "Depression glass" item to appear at the local theater in the story "Leopold Doppler and the Great Orpheum Gravy Boat Riot."
I guess that I should mention my source of all this information. I had been a loyal listener of Shepherd's radio program for some years when his first book, "In God We Trust — All Others Pay Cash" was published by Doubleday in 1966. If I didn't buy the first copy to arrive at the Manvillle K-Way, I was certainly in the running. It is from selected stories in this book that the movie, “A Christmas Story,” was adapted.
For example, the Red Rider BB gun was from a story entitled "Duel in the Snow or the Red Rider Nails the Cleveland Street Kid;" Bully Scut Farcas appears as Grover Dill in "Grover Dill and the Tasmanian Devil." Here's the title to the story about the now famous Nehi leg lamp — nearly a paragraph unto itself — "My Old Man and the Lascivious Special Award That Heralded the Birth of Pop Art."
Shepherd's book made quite a stir at school and was eventually discouraged if not outrightly banned. At the same time, more and more kids and the more liberal and enlightened faculty started tuning in to his radio program — another thing that the old school, toe-the-line teachers tried to discourage. I theorized that this might be because Shepherd also wrote for Playboy, which was considered porn in those days. q
None of the male teacher's who condemned his work ever seemed to let on that this might be the problem. This indicated to me that they hadn't advanced beyond the photography in that publication to explore the text.
Looking back, though, I can see that Shepherd's radio program was very educational on an adult level and helped to ignite the creative process in many a young mind. By "adult," I don't necessarily mean obscene, though these limits were sometimes tested. The program and literature was causing students to advance past the curriculum, making the normally complacent teachers have to work harder just to keep up. A teacher might enter a classroom prepared to teach the kids how to make Christmas trees out of old Reader's Digests only to find them critiquing modern surrealists. Copies of my Weekly Reader might be found discarded with notes comparing the text to Kafka or Kierkegaard in the margins.
Shepherd had a phrase for those who were satisfied with the status quo and are only interested in passing the time rather than to seek excellence in their given profession. We might find this to be similar in many ways to Jeff Foxworthy's "here's your sign." The phrase is "excelsior, you fathead."
By the way, this phrase was also meant to apply to those who actually sent away for "real imitation moon rocks" after the 1969 lunar landing. It was also meant to apply to those with a concrete Mexican yard ornament. For some reason, Shepherd focused on this particular yard decoration as the epitome of slob art. I happen to like concrete Mexicans, but that was a different time.
Anyway, “A Christmas Story” is derived from about a half-dozen short stories from “In God We Trust — All Others Pay Cash.” The book contains 25 more stories that are all just as good.
The book has almost nothing to do with Christmas. In fact, of the stories tapped to make up the movie, only “Duel in the Snow” is set in the holiday season. (Though the Nehi leg lamp shone its sensual pink glow through the winter months, it met its suspicious "accidental" demise during White Sox spring training.)
“In God we Trust — All Others Pay Cash” fills a wide gap in our understanding of a tragic though colorful but little remembered part of 20th Century American history. Though published as humor, it deserves a place among dry, dusty tomes that recount mere battles and campaigns. Anyway, if you liked the movie, you're gonna love the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.