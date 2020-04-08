CHARLESTON — Corn plantings in West Virginia are expected to total 56,000 acres, up 8 percent, or 4,000 acres from 2019, and up 22 percent or 10,000 acres from 2018.
All hay acreage is expected to total 540,000 acres, up 5 percent or 25,000 acres from 2019, and up 1 percent or 5,000 acres from 2018.
The estimates are based on results from the March 1 Agricultural Survey. Forecasted estimates may change as the survey year continues and planting intentions by farmers are altered. Winter wheat and soybean estimates were discontinued in 2019.
Planting estimates for the United States, compared to 2019, are:
Corn plantings – 97.0 million acres, up 8 percent.
Oat plantings – 3.01 million acres, up 7 percent.
Winter wheat planted – 30.8 million acres, down 1 percent.
All tobacco for harvest – 201,800 acres, down 11 percent.
Burley tobacco for harvest – 44,500 acres, down 8 percent.
Soybean plantings – 83.5 million acres, up 10 percent.
Sorghum plantings – 5.82 million acres, up 11 percent.
Barley plantings – 2.92 million acres, up 7 percent.
All hay for harvest – 53.3 million acres, up 2 percent.
