The Hampshire County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Banquet was held at the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Members and guests came together to share a delicious meal and to echo their commitment and support to agriculture. President Tim Reid started off this event with a warm welcome to everyone that dedicated their time to this occasion.
Reid introduced the Board of Directors of Hampshire County Farm Bureau and special guests in attendance.
Hampshire County FFA members joined us for the evening. An FFA officer led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Before the meal Larry Combs offered a beautiful heartfelt invocation.
Dinner was then prepared by the Augusta VFD Auxiliary. There were approximately 142 members and guests in attendance.
We appreciate the hard work of the Augusta Auxiliary for preparing the meal and The Hampshire County FFA for helping serve.
After dinner, Tim Reid once again took the podium and introduced Candice Delong, the new WVU Agriculture Extension agent for the county. Candice addressed the group that she was looking forward to working in the county and asked members to reach out to her where there was a need.
Charlie Wilfong, president of West Virginia Farm Bureau, then addressed the group. Mr. Wilfong informed members on topics of importance facing the state and their stance on several issues including the importance of our organization and the great work they do during legislative session to protect our interests.
Last year alone the WVFB worked to stop many proposed tax increases that would have negatively affected not only farmers but the residents of our state.
The main speaker for the evening was Luke Newcomer of Noble Farms and Christi Hicks, NRCS District Conservationist for Hampshire and Mineral counties.
Christi educated the group on the many programs NRCS offers to farmers of our community highlighting the programs Noble Farms has partnered in.
Luke shared a presentation with pictures and overview of the many conservation practices he has adapted to his farm. His practices benefit his livestock and poultry operations. After the meeting Noble Farms was awarded the West Virginia Conservation Farm of the year. Congratulations to Luke and Gabby.
All speakers were thanked for attending and sharing valuable information and each were presented with a basket of apples donated from Shanholtz Orchard.
The annual meeting is held for honoring and awarding members with 20, 30, 40, and over 50 years of service. Awards for members were presented as follows: Members with 20 years of membership are Gary and Gayla Lawrence, Randall Omps, J.W. Pyles, and Scott and Laura Staley.
Members with 30 years of membership are Clay C. Bean, Diana L. Beery, Willis and Betty Jo Bohrer, Richard and Teresa Kinnie, Connie and Thomas Moore, Glen and Kim Oates, Carroll and Lena Omps, Danny Smith (Elkhorn Farm), Mark and Sandra Smith, Teddy and Brenda Smith, Burr and Betty Sulser, Thomas Swisher and Steve Tutwiler.
Members with over 50 years of membership are Parker Brother Farms, Mr. and Mrs. James C. Parker, 88 years; The Peyton F. Parker Homeplace, 88 years; Arnold Farm, 85 years; Charles E. Frye and Richard Frye, 76 years; Garrett Kuykendall Farm, 76 years; Parker Farm, 76 years; R&S Saville Farms, 68 years; The Bank of Romney, 68 years; Coleman Farm, 66 years; FNB Bank, 62 years; estate of John and Magdalene Sitar, 62 years; Robert Smith, 58 years; Enid Saville, 57 years; B.W. Hill Insurance, 56 years; Marion Pugh, 56 years; Davis Farm, 54 years; Earl and Mary Fields, 53 years; and Garry Shanholtz, 50 years.
Members were honored and recognized for their many years of dedicated service to Hampshire County Farm Bureau. The Board of Directors presented each member with a certificate and a membership pin.
We sincerely thank each member for their years of dedication to Hampshire County Farm Bureau. Tim Reid also led members and guests in a moment of silence for those lost this past year.
Our thoughts go out to the families of James “Jimmy” Parker, Paul L. Loar, Charles W. “Bill” Kiser, Juanita H. Combs, Carroll N. “Timer” Omps, Kester D. Bloom Jr., Robert W. “Bob” Cheves Jr., Herbert Abraham “Sonny” Veach and Margaret “Susie” L. Tutwiler. Several special members passed this year that will be greatly missed.
Nominations and election for the Board of Directors for 2020 were also held. A nomination report was given by Dustin Sargent, who chairs the Hampshire County Farm Bureau nomination committee. He reported that each current director serving on the board for 2019 will continue to service for 2020. Directors up for election were David R. Parker, Mill Creek District; S. Roy Milleson, Springfield District; Garrett B. Kuykendall Jr., Romney District; Larry Combs, Bloomery District; Kane Shanholtz, Romney District; Tim A. Reid, Sherman District; Brian D. Malcolm, Springfield District; Randall M. Omps, Bloomery District; Robert “Bobby” Cheves, Sherman District; and Eddy Kidwell, Gore District.
A motion to elect the directors as reported for 2020 was moved and seconded. Motion carried.
The final event for the evening was the awarding of door prizes. The County Board of Directors and FFA students awarded those in attendance door prizes. The prizes were donated and provided by local business, ranged from apples, hats, tools, gloves, tools, mums, coin sets and many other items. Hampshire County Farm Bureau would like to thank all that donated door prizes for our annual meeting, your generosity is appreciated.
Special thanks to the following for their generous support and donations: FNB Bank, Shanholtz Orchard, Farm Credit, Hott Insurance, The Bank of Romney, Ran-Lin Farms, Sugar Maple Farm, HomeTown Solutions, the Hampshire Review, Barefoot Farmer, Lost Mountain BBQ Co., Flying W Farms, L&M Market, Mike and Leisa Iser, Four B’s Pizza and Subs, Slick Stitch Embroidery Plus, W&R Farms, D&G Equipment, Romney Southern States, Augusta Auto Parts, Augusta Lawn and Garden, Hampshire County FFA, West Virginia Farm Bureau, Spring Valley Farm and Orchard, Parker Farms, Augusta Fire Company Auxiliary, Omps Grocery, Winchester Equipment, Farmers Livestock Exchange, Silver Lake Farms, Kristy and Dustin Sargent, and Romney Tractor Supply.
A special thank you to Parker Brothers for their generous book barn donation. If you are interested in more information about Hampshire County Farm Bureau please contact any member of the Board of Directors or Secretary Susan Parker at 304-813-1738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.