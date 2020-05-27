My business relationship with the couple that owns this tractor began, as I recall, when their GMC horse van broke down in front of Payne’s Biker Bar in Leesburg, Va.
I parked my service truck amongst the designer Harleys and pot-bellied tax accountants in shining black leather and do-rags.
Thus began a no less than idyllic business relationship.
Next came a new clutch in a bookmobile converted to a horse van. Remember bookmobiles? Remember books?
Anyway, these trucks have the heaviest suspension this side of a Nimitz Class destroyer with a “drop frame” that didn’t make the job easy.
The next job was the Farmall M with a Ford “brush hog” type mower. The old Farmalls were prone to governor problems including one malady that opened the throttle wide with the smallest movement of the lever at the operator’s station. Though I fixed the governor, the lady half of the couple was still afraid of this large rust and lichen covered dinosaur – and I don’t blame her at all.
We struck a deal whereby I would do the big-tractor mowing in the pastures of their small Loudoun County equine estate while she mowed the lawns with an MTD lawn tractor. (Referred by mechanics as “Made To Die,” which is meant to imply a degree of planned obsolescence in order to make these lawn tractors a steady chain store commodity.)
Overtaxed by the large expanse of lawn, the MTD fulfilled its earthly assignment. I happened to stop at Anderson Equipment near Gore, Va., and found the MTD’s high-quality, heavy duty replacement in a 1957 Farmall Cub with a 60-inch mounted mower.
“A cub in size and a bear for work,” said the advertising when the Cub was introduced in 1947. The tractor was a big hit with the boys returning from Europe and the Pacific.
The folks bought the tractor sight-unseen and Lyndal Anderson delivered it to their home. The Cub ran perfectly for the remainder of the time that they owned the Loudoun County property.
Youngest daughter, Emily was in the middle of her pre-teen horse craze. Since she was home-schooled, I would often take her along on my many tractor repair trips to Virginia horse farms.
My lady customer took a liking to Emily and gave her riding lessons. I’m not sure whether she noticed but whenever Emily was on a horse, my billing stopped. Home schooling with riding lessons – you heard it here first.
They eventually purchased a much larger property near Front Royal. Front Royal! I had trepidations even then. Sorry, but it is what it is and Front Royal is the place that folks tell jokes about when people from West Virginia or New Jersey are present.
I assisted with the move when I could and the effort provided temporary employment for my wife as well. All the while, mention of little deals and sub-deals inherent with the sale of a property like this kept coming up. More often than not, the deals would involve a degree of mis-understanding and friction with the purchasers of the Loudoun County place.
Since the breakup of the New Jersey farm that nurtured me was a battleground within the extended family, I didn’t consider their nagging problems to be unusual. I didn’t begin to spot a trend until they were established at the Front Royal farm.
Here’s how it goes. They arrange mutually beneficial deals or “gentleman’s agreements” with people. I see this as -their attempt at generosity. The problem is that these deals are based on their assumption of the other party’s wants and needs, which is just that – an assumption. When these deals don’t pan out as expected, they are left bewildered as to what went wrong.
The little Cub gladly accepted its duties at Front Royal, but the approximately 40 acres of overgrown pasture would require something bigger. Right about then, Jan Harlow called asking if I might know someone interested in buying her late father’s Oliver 550 tractor.
Those of us familiar with the financial corners we sometimes paint ourselves into out here might imagine how Jan felt when I sold the tractor for her on the same day and at her price.
At the Front Royal farm, I used the Oliver to subdue the jungle that would become horse pasture. I’m still amazed by the transformation the little Oliver single-handedly brought about.
When the mowing duties became simple mundane “bush hogging,” I turned the job over to Emily. She got along quite well with the Oliver. Later, though, the Oliver was transferred to maintain an investment property near Berryville and a new Kubota L-2900 replaced it at Front Royal. You can bet that kid was up-town with that rig. (And at a comfortable wage.)
I did the mowing at Berryville, an old manor house surrounded by spacious yards and the old Byrd Orchard. On Autumn afternoons, I would fill my straw hat with juicy York Imperials and clothespin a couple of dollars to the tree. Good times.
In time, the Berryville property sold and the Oliver went back to Front Royal where it started developing some problems.
Likewise, the Cub was showing its age and the effects of it being repeatedly run without oil.
The Oliver and the Cub arrived at North River Mills. The deal as previously arranged against my better judgment; “Restore” the Cub, keep the Oliver. Their assumption was that I desperately wanted the Oliver. They then gave up on the Front Royal project for another attempt at Utopia further south. I know that country down there and their prospects may be brightening. I sincerely wish them the best.
Though the Oliver 550 is one of my favorite tractors, I simply do not form these attachments to inanimate things and stuff.
I do have a barter/cash plan that allows customers to invest surplus items into their machinery while providing me some capital, however, a “this item for that service” deal just doesn’t pay the freight.
Thus, the slightest interruption can throw the whole deal off balance. In addition to life’s usual detours, some expensive parts were stolen and several heretofore unknown defects were found with the tractor. But I’m going to see it through. A labor of love? I guess – for now, though, I just want to “git ’er done.”
First published May 30, 2018
