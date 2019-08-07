Hampshire County FFA members traveled to Ripley on July 9to participate in the West Virginia FFA State Convention.
On Wednesday, the group participated in the “Ag Olympics.” The various regions participated in a series of activities trying to win the Ox Award. The winners got to have a pizza party. Congratulations to winning Northeastern Region.
The state president happily announced that the membership record from last year has been broken again this year. There are now 6,469 members and 83 chapters across West Virginia.
On Thursday members were given the option of attending a workshop or cheering on contestants competing in the tractor-driving contest and the zero-turn mower-driving contest.
Those participating in the tractor-driving contest from Hampshire County were Jeff Boyles, Jacob Harpring, Christian Roadcap, Tessa Carpenter and Jonathan Yonker. Everyone did a great job.
On Friday, all FFA members packed 500 boxes of food for veterans and 2,200 backpacks of food for students in need. Thank you to the Mountaineer Food Bank who collaborated with WV FFA to help make it happen. Later that day, delegates were called to the assembly hall to elect new state officers.
On Saturday, we had our final session. Those eligible received their state degrees, American degrees and the state officers from 2018-2019 retired their stations.
State-degree recipients from Hampshire County were Brandon Davis, Travis Myers, Caileigh Lupton, Jacob Harpring, Devin Davis, Lucas Moreland, Alyssa Westfall, Jessi Buckler and Nathan Walker. Congratulations to everyone who earned their state degree.
Hampshire County had one American degree recipient this year, Madison Bohrer. The American degree is awarded to less than 1 percent of members, making it FFA’s highest honor. Congratulations to Madison.
The Hampshire chapter is home to the newly elected State FFA Alumni President Robert Moreland. One of our advisors, Lisa Moreland, received her state honorary degree and Lucas Moreland served on the nominating committee for West Virginia. Congratulations to them all.
Hampshire County FFA chapter won the Gold Emblem award along with 7 other West Virginia chapters and will be traveling to the FFA National Convention to compete with other chapters for the National FFA Star Chapter Awards.
The Hampshire chapter was a superior chapter; only 10 chapters from West Virginia can obtain this honor. This is a great achievement for the Hampshire County chapter. o
