During the West Virginia Farm Bureau annual meeting, held at the Days Inn and Suites at Sutton, Farm Bureau members from across the state celebrated 100 years of being the voice of agriculture in the Mountain State.
Gov. Jim Justice signed a proclamation encouraging the entire state to join him in the observance to celebrate 100 years of agriculture promotion, education, engagement, empowerment and advocacy through grassroots efforts at West Virginia Farm Bureau.
West Virginia Farm Bureau has county chapters in 50 of the 55 counties and represents the interests of farmers, landowners and consumers at the Capitol and in Washington, D.C. In addition to advocacy, WVFB educates people of all ages about the value of agriculture and the importance of an affordable, bountiful food and fiber supply brought to everyone by farmers each day.
Anyone can join Farm Bureau. Visit www.wvfarm.org to become a member.
West Virginia Farm Bureau was founded in 1919 to provide leadership, education, information, training and economic services to county farm bureaus to enhance the quality of life for its membership. For more information on WVFB, visit our website at www.wvfarm.org.
