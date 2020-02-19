This is partly because we’ve expanded our real estate holdings and I’m busy making modifications and improvements. (If you believe the foregoing, I have some West Virginia oceanfront to show you. While we do now have more property, it’s more of a losing struggle to ward off decline and collapse.)
More importantly, it occurs to me that these approximately 500 old Far Muse installments are of no use to anyone stuffed away in the Review’s archives.
Of course, a book compilation would make this archived material available to what I’m told is a waiting public. Though a considerable national following awaits with credit cards at the ready, I don’t see any self-publishing deals that look all that attractive.
If I were going to spend that kind of money I would probably buy a new Old Black Truck instead.
My work is already on the shelves of Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and Even Tractor Supply at this very moment. Marketing should be easy, I just don’t want to do it. I don’t get dollar signs in my eyes-my expectations are realistic.
So who can broker a deal with a book publisher? Surely there must be an aspiring literary agent out there who can use an easy first customer.
School project? No problem. C’mon, Hampshire, don’t make me look out of state.
Here’s an encore from March 2013.
* * *
The first week of March has, in recent years, marked the beginning of my mobile tractor repair season. Days are longer so there is adequate daylight to earn a respectable return for the significant fuel investment.
Since I’m out and about more these days, I try to closely observe features in the landscape that are more easily discernible during this time of year.
The reader might recall that in March 2011, we sought the source of a mysterious barbecue fragrance and March 2012 found us on the trail of the Tin Chickens, which led to, of all places, Mexico via Luckets, Va.
We’re diametrically opposed to September on the zodiac, which gives us late summer sunlight without foliage. The effect is decidedly drab but interesting things can be discovered.
For instance, about 20 years ago, I noticed that a large sycamore tree had been removed at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Delray Road at Hanging Rock in Hampshire County.
The stump was left about 3 feet high. Though unusual, I didn’t give this a whole lot of thought. The stump is little more than a pile of humus now, but I recently discovered the reason for its being left so tall: “at junction of U.S. Highway 50 and country road to Delray, Rio and Baker; about 10 foot higher than centerline of road; on base of east side of 18” sycamore tree; copper nail and washer. Elevation 892.28.”
So what is the preceding paragraph trying to tell us? In 1879, the U.S. Geological survey was established; 15 years later, in 1894, they began compiling a topographical map of the United States. This map was to be in 15-degrees latitude and longitude increments with a later survey (1973) at 7.5 degrees.
The project, with its many adjustments, took longer than expected with the last crews being brought in from the field in the late 1980s.
A sycamore tree grows fairly quickly and when it was finally cut this “18-inch” tree was more like 3 feet in diameter.
My information is unclear as to when the marker was placed but the tree’s growth would indicate that this happened sometime during the 1960s.
The marker would have been absorbed by the growth of the tree by the time that it was cut but whoever cut the tree apparently knew that it was there.
The copper nail and washer marker would have USGS and BM (Bench Mark) stamped on it. The more typical bench mark is a disk about 2 inches in diameter, set in a concrete post that extends 4 feet below ground to prevent frost from raising the marker and making the reading false.
According to the USGS, these bench marks can also be found in rock outcroppings, steps of farm houses, foundations of barns, old mills, churches or just in the middle of farmland or wilderness.
(What is now wilderness may have been the site of a bustling, now forgotten community — ever heard of Creekvale?).
The information stamped onto the metal disk includes the elevation, the state, (cartographers in, say, the 1920s could easily cross a state line unawares) as well as the threat of a fine for disturbing the marker. The USGS maintains records of all of these bench marks.
More recently these duties have come under the auspices of the National Geodetic Survey, now part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These later markers lack the character of the old-timers and tend to be found only near roads and waterways.
About a quarter mile west of the copper nail and washer mentioned is a marker on a bridge wall, placed in 1973, elevation 889 feet above sea level. The marker simply reads “Continental Aerial surveys” — one must call the USGS for the elevation.
Another quarter mile west, things get more interesting as we find a bench mark placed when West Virginia was a mere 68 years old.
Directions from that period read as follows: “Hanging Rock, about 0.5 miles W. of post office; on S. side of road near road fork; in NE corner of front yard to home of J.C. Rogers; in concrete post; standard tablet stamped ‘H 25 1921 W.VA.’.”
So where was the post office in 1921 — or the fork in the road (that appears to be T intersection now) or was there another road, just a mere trail today? By the way, the elevation at that marker is 888.834.
Let’s go back east for a little story. During the summer of 1987, the late Elmer (Woody) Wood of Front Royal, Va., and I were doing some demolition and excavating work at Maxwelton Highlands (now Farms of the River Region) near Capon Bridge in Hampshire County.
Taking a break, we sat outside a large picture window of the manor house there. Woody showed me a bench mark set in the stone windowsill. At the time, I had no idea as to how these markers came to be scattered about the countryside, but know that road builders like Woody used them to establish elevation.
While researching this article, I asked my friendly and cooperative source at the USGS about this bench mark.
He informed me that it was placed in 1900 and reported as “destroyed” in the 1973 survey.
He further explained that certain circumstances could lead to an existing marker being reported as destroyed rather than just “not found.” I had to laugh.
I had walked past the gate to the half-mile lane to the manor house many times during the summer of 1973. The gate was always shut and was adorned with numerous “No Trespassing” and “Beware of Dogs” signs.
The resident protected his family’s privacy. Unless you knew this individual personally, the knowledge that he was a heavily armed law enforcement officer didn’t make the place any more welcoming.
These government survey crews are not armed federal agents but more of the khaki-shorts-and-pith-helmet persuasion.
I could imagine them clustered at the gate, agreeing to list this bench mark as “destroyed” lest a less cautious cartographer go searching for it and thus meet his fate. Anyway, the bench mark was clearly there in 1987 and is likely still there now.
Searching out old USGS bench marks is a pathway into the past and seems to be catching on. It’s like geocaching with history thrown in and available for participation by us low-tech folks.
I put out the feelers in the form of an ad in the Valley Trader asking to speak to people involved in the sport. A few callers didn’t understand what I was getting at, but were intrigued nonetheless and agreed to report back should they find any bench marks in their travels.
A caller from Glengary enthusiastically informed me that he had found a bench mark on his farm dated 1935 and another old one in Colorado.
The relatively narrow sliver of information sent to me by the USGS about this historic-though-obscure piece of roadside Americana has proven to be intensely interesting.
Information in the upper margins of each photocopied page suggests that they have volumes more. As time passes, we will be able to add to this the adventures of those engaging in the sport of finding these markers.
