FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, August 26, 2019
Hogs: 3
200-250 lbs. - $56.
Lambs: 128
Hi Choice and Prime: $160-187.50; Choice - $175-182.50; Slaughter Ewes: $74-94.
Kid Goats:
40-60 lbs. - $240-250; 60-80 lbs. - $235.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 107: Utility & Comm.: $52-70.50; Canner & Cutter: $31-39; Cutter and BNG: $42-52.
Bulls: 17: 1-2: $76-90.
Stock Cows: 49: Beef: $475-1,125.
FEEDER CATTLE: 609
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $147-158; 400-500 lbs. - $140-150; 500-600 lbs. - $130-141; 600-700 lbs. - $131; 700-800 lbs. - $102-112; 800-900 lbs. - $103.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $115-125; 400-500 lbs. - $107.50-135; 500-600 lbs. - $100-126; 600-700 lbs. - $110-118; 700-800 lbs. - $101; 800-900 lbs. - $91.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $126-135; 400-500 lbs. - $122-137; 500-600 lbs. - $116-129; 600-700 lbs. - $116-121; 700-800 lbs. - $110; 800-900 lbs. - $109.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $115-124; 400-500 lbs. - $97-113; 500-600 lbs. - $94-114; 600-700 lbs. - $94-114; 700-800 lbs. – $72-97; 800-900 lbs. - $81-90.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $144-163; 400-500 lbs. - $135-148; 500-600 lbs. - $125-136; 600-700 lbs. - $117-129; 700-800 lbs. - $106; 800-900 lbs. - $90-106.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $109-135; 400-500 lbs. - $102.50-129; 500-600 lbs. - $104-121; 600-700 lbs. - $97-110; 700-800 lbs. - $84-93.
Total: 1,018
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, August 26, 2019
Stock Steers and Bulls: 200-500 lbs. - Up to $110; 500-850 lbs. - $111.
Stock Heifers: Up to $109.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $114.25; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $107; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Cows: Utility: $54-65; Comm. To Good: $44-53; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $53.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $155.
Lambs: Up to $160.
Goats: By the head: Up to $170.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 24, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $75.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $51.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $84.; Light: Up to $70.
Cows: Utility: Up to $62; Canners: $45-55; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $90.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $59; Heavy: Up to $56; Light: Up to $52.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $42.
Sows: Up to $25.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $182.50; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $172.50; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $145.
Sheep: Up to $125.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-255; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $2.85.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 105 Head
Breakers: H Dressing to $70; Average Dressing $62-65; L Dressing $58-61.
Boners: H Dressing to $71.50: Average Dressing $59-63; L Dressing $55-58.
Lean: Average Dressing $52-57; L Dressing $49-52.
Thin & Light: $49 down.
BULLS: 8 Head
Yield Grade 1 – 1300-1950 lbs. - $75-82.50; High Dressing: 1300-1950 lbs. - $97-99.
FED CATTLE: 14 Head
Steers: H Choice: 1550 lbs. - $112; Select: 1100-1300 lbs. - $98-99; Heifers Choice 2-3: 1290-1350 lbs. - $100-105.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 98 Head
#1: 94-115 lbs. - $70-80; 82-92 lbs. - $50-60. #2: 94-115 lbs. - $55-65; 82-92 lbs. - $40-50.
Beef X Bulls: 80-100 lbs. - $150-200.
Beef X Heifers: 80-100 lbs. - $100-155.
Slaughter Calves: 70-95 lbs. - $10-16.
FEEDER STEERS: 62 Head
Holsteins: 620-650 lbs. - $66-67; 489 lbs. - at $87.
FEEDER HEIFERS:
M&L 2: 500-600 lbs. - $105-107; 910 lbs. - at $79.
FEEDER BULLS:
M&L 1 & 2: 250-400 lbs. - $120-132; 400-600 lbs. - $99-117.
DAIRY REPLACEMENT: 19 Head - By the Head.
2 Fresh Cows: $685-750.
Heifers: 500-700 lbs. - $400-440; 300-500 lbs. - $175-300.
GOATS: 42 Head - By the Head
Billies: $170-265.
Nannies #1: $100-170.
Kids: Selection #1: 50-70 lbs. - $160-175. Selection #2: 40-60 lbs. - $85-120.
LAMBS: 38 Head
Choice: 110-140 lbs. - $150-162; 70-95 lbs. - $167-190.
SHEEP: 14 Head
Advertised Ewes: 190 lbs. - $145-230.
Rams: 200-240 lbs. - $75-97.
PIGS & SHOATS: 67 Head
By the Head: 30-50 lbs. - $41-50; 50-60 lbs. - $40-54; 60-80 lbs. - $60-80; 90 lbs. - at $57.
By the Pound: 110-150 lbs. - $107-110; 190-225 lbs. - $60-70.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
