Instead, I became distracted and worked on a story. Thus, in the afternoon when I felt I had made sufficient progress in the literary field, I made the necessary preparations and headed for the woods.
Since she would be expecting some evidence of actual production, I decided it best to go after low-hanging fruit and cut the wood available closest to the house. Driving the recently de-commissioned OBT II truck, I nearly relived the accident that sidelined this truck.
High winds had brought down a fresh carpet of fallen leaves. The leaves canceled the remnant of an old stone fence — “fence” is a term broadly applied here.
Author Eric Sloane, who writes about such things in his book “Our Vanishing Landscape,” says that you can tell a lot about the attitude of the farmer who cleared these fields by the way the stones are stacked in the stone fences.
This fence fell decidedly into the least classical “thrown” category; our property was evidently cleared by Snuffy Smith.
Due to the rounded shape of the stone fence, the truck climbed over it after the initial impact against the rock-hard 10-ply, 80 PSI tires.
Though likely a bit of overkill, I had opted for these rugged tires simply because I didn’t want any trouble from down there. I doubt that I’ll overload these tires with a 6-foot bed — multiflora rose and locust thorns don’t stand a chance.
Though this truck is 2-wheel drive, a 4x4 truck would be ideal. In fact 4-wheel drive has become so pervasive that work in the woods is almost unthinkable with a 2-wheel drive truck these days. That is, unless one has that old-school 2-wheel drive touch.
In the ’70s and ’80s, affordable 4x4 trucks weren’t so easy to come by. Indeed, a 4X4 truck in rugged off-road condition was almost nonexistent apart from military surplus.
Around 1987, I recall driving over a muddy section of an access road to a construction site in an empty 2-wheel drive ’70s GMC. Along with me were the boss and the dynamite man.
The boss tried to coach me across the bog because that’s what bosses do. I had to tune him out in order to maintain my concentration on the rear wheels; a 2-way conversation.
Emerging on dry road having barely spun a wheel, I replied, “You oughta see where I live,” the Knob.
We nailed down the used metal roof of our “off-the-grid” cabin just as the rains that would result in the flood of 1985 started to fall. We lived there until late October of 1988.
The access was three-quarters of a mile of what could best be described as a steep logging trail. Near the top, the trail leveled off for about 100 yards — just enough to give you time to wonder why you’re doing this, then the steep slope resumes and one’s attention must return to the vehicle’s drive wheels.
This road was a daily challenge, mostly in 2-wheel drive. During one such ascent in a 2-wheel drive Chevy van, my wife commented, “I dare say that you do this better than anyone I know.”
That statement carries a lot of weight. Highland Scots are as frugal with their compliments as they are their money.
Driving past that mountain these days, I can hardly belive that we used to harvest firewood from all over the side of that place with a 2-wheel drive 1954 Chevrolet 1-ton flatbed truck.
The old Chevrolets have a hidden advantage. The parking/emergency brake operates via a pedal and linkage that rotates a cross-shaft that pulls on the parking brake cables from arms outside the truck’s frame. The cables are attached to these arms on each side of the frame with a clevis.
By undoing the clevis on the side where the wheel is not spinning in the mud, we can direct power to the wheel with the most traction by carefully applying the parking brake. This little trick saved the day a time or two.
Actually, the history of my old-school 2-wheel drive touch harks back further than the days of The Knob.
In much of rural America, driving experience precedes licensure. This phenomenon may come about through the issuance of a provisional farm permit. Just as often — in the 1960s anyway — a 14-year-old works after school and weekends in order to accumulate the $50 to purchase a 1940s or ’50s car.
He then simply drops behind the wheel and starts driving on the back roads, cow paths and tractor lanes that bordered the farm fields.
By age 15, I was “right uptown’’ having traded a shotgun for a 1960 Plymouth Sport Fury convertible. (Yes, even then I was using firearms as legal tender. With New Jersey’s strict gun laws, the rate of exchange can be rather enticing though it could result in a visit to the set of “Scared Straight” at Rahway.)
The old tractor paths could be soupy after a rain. Though Chrysler Corporation’s limited slip “posi” differential could work wonders, one could find his rear axle down on the ground if he were to open the secondaries of the 4-barrel carburetor.
It was finesse, not power, that brought us across the slick spots. We were mud-bogging before it was cool.
This was the snowy Mid-Atlantic region. We would watch our winding 8th-mile driveway drift over to the tune of Bing Crosby Christmas music from the television.
My father’s normal response to the problem was to call Freddy Walker, the enterprising young man and his Army Jeep with the snow blade. (In that time and place, the mostly narrow-fronted tractors were for making crops.)
There was no stereo or heated seats in Freddy’s rig. He traveled the 6 miles from the Walker Farm entirely open-air. That’s how I knew it was Freddy. $15 cleared the driveway.
At times, for reasons mostly unexplained, Dad would issue shovels to any youngster who wasn’t quick enough to burrow into his school homework· We would then shovel out the driveway; the results would be just so-so, a far cry from Freddy’s meticulous work.
Afterward, I would often be sent out to fetch the mail in the family’s pickup — a real treat for someone so young, dontcha know. The new 1964 Chevrolet half-ton featured the “Detroit Locker” limited slip differential, which caused the truck to wallow through the smaller new drifts that blew in, but one still had to learn to communicate with the rear wheels.
Well, I’m back in the woods with OBT II. One thing I’m sure of; With a half cord of red oak firewood on board and using the down-low “granny gear,” the truck will make it out of the woods — a little slower over the stone fence this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.