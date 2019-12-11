Among those attending were Hampshire County Farm Bureau members David and Jill Parker, Richard and Linda Baker and Norval and Dottie Wood.
The most important activity conducted during the annual meeting was the review of current policies and the addition of new policies by the voting delegates. The policies adopted by delegates originate at the grassroots level and define the organization’s position on a variety of concerns, including taxes, highways and public issues.
Elections for state leadership positions were held on the last day of the meeting. The voting delegates chose Charles Wilfong of Pocahontas County to serve as president and Woody Ireland of Ritchie County to serve as vice president.
Regions 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 had the task of choosing directors to serve on the state board. Elected from Region 2 were Steve Conrad (Pendleton) and Dennis Funk (Hardy); from Region 3, Herb Kwasniewski (Randolph) was elected to fill an unexpired term; from Region 4, David Ash (Tyler) and Michael Merinar (Marshall); from Region 6, Ralph Blair (Wood) and Woody Ireland (Ritchie); from Region 8 Paul Canterbury (Mercer) and Charles Wilfong (Pocahontas).
The Women’s Leadership Committee voting delegates, including Jill Parker, Linda Baker and Dottie Wood from Hampshire County, selected Pam Hessler from Morgan County as chair of the WVFB Women’s Leadership Committee. Danielle Grant from Putnam County will serve as the chair of the WVFB Young Farmer Committee.
In addition, both will serve on the WVFB Board of Directors.
During the meeting Hampshire County Farm Bureau was recognized for achieving 2019 bronze level farmer member with a 6-percent growth, gold stars in quota and silver stars in public relations.
The county also had 2 youth agriculture safety poster contest winners, Makayla Kidner and Daisy Dalrymple.
For information about the annual state meeting or about how to join Hampshire County Farm Bureau, call Susan Parker at 304-813-1738 or like the group on Facebook.
West Virginia Farm Bureau was founded in 1919 to provide leadership, education, information, training and economic services to county Farm Bureaus to enhance the quality of life for its membership.
