In my upcoming book “Of Grease and Chaff — The Three Seasons of a Country Mechanic,” which I am shamelessly promoting here, some mention is made about the diversity that I encounter on my tractor repair route.
This countryside varies greatly topographically, economically, and culturally. In few circumstances is the later category demonstrated more dramatically than during hunting season.
Outsiders
In our West Virginia hills, the opening day of deer hunting season holds nearly religious status. Residents take to the woods, often complaining about city folk who also come out to hunt. These “city fellers” are usually people with very old ties to the area that most of the current hunters are too young to remember.
Old stories about these interlopers persist, although they vary slightly as they are recycled. One involves the city feller who shot a mule, thinking it was a deer. He loaded it onto the fender of his car (that should clue you in to the age of this yarn) and proudly drove away despite the protests of the locals who tried to point out his error.
Another tale features a city slicker who was “poaching wild game.” When pulled over by the local game warden, three buzzards—field dressed—were found in the trunk of the car. The city slicker thought that they were wild turkeys.
City hunters don’t seem to learn from the mistakes of others, and these and many other such stories emerge every year.
Riding to Hounds
But let’s move eastward, out of the rugged hills, past the Shenandoah Valley, over the Blue Ridge to the Virginia “Hunt Country” where the baying of hounds and the regal “pum-POM, pum-POM” of a hunting horn can still be heard.
If terms like “gone to ground” or “view haloo” don’t excite you, there is no need for concern; not everyone is familiar with the typically English sport of riding to hounds or foxhunting. Rather than doing tedious research and giving you a collection of dry facts about foxhunting, I will present the impressions of a tractor mechanic, many of whose customers engage in this sport.
Basically, a fox is released into the countryside and pursued by hounds that are pursued by horseback riders in surprisingly formal attire. Because pounding through the woods on horseback can be physically demanding, the sport is usually enjoyed during the cooler spring and fall months to avoid Virginia’s summer heat and humidity.
I don’t know whether the fox actually gets caught—I’m afraid to ask because in my imagination, it always gets away. I was comforted to a degree when I had the privilege to visit the kennel of one of the most prestigious hunts. I was there to look at a problem with a tractor of secondary importance; a shiny new John Deere handled the essential farm duties.
I observed a group of hounds lounging under a tree on the expansive, well-maintained grounds. A few of the hounds regarded me with scholarly, dignified gazes. After determining that I was of little consequence, they returned to their discussion about neo-classical Grecian sculpture and Etruscan architecture.
Well, perhaps I’ve exaggerated a little here. However, nowhere did I see a specimen of the lean, mean, hungry animal that we generally associate with the bringing down of prey. My money is on the fox.
Though the hounds were obviously prospering in this country club setting, the tractor, a Ford/New Holland 2110, was another matter. More of its antifreeze was in the oil pan than in the radiator. Calls to parts sources seemed to indicate that this is a common phenomenon in this engine.
A little research revealed that the engine used in models 1910 and 2110 tractors is the only wet-sleeved engine to nestle under Ford tractor hoods. There is very likely a connection—food for thought before you bid on one of these handy chore tractors at auction.
If you do somehow wind up with one of these tractors, NEVER let it overheat. Whenever the temperature needle starts to climb, resist the natural urge to finish the field before cleaning the radiator.
As I went about my business, several people in foxhunting garb conversed in the shade near an ornate iron gate. I couldn’t help but wonder if the costumes that they wore signified a particular degree of skill or commemorated any special battles or campaigns.
Does the 18th-Century, red-coated, British soldier jump a horse higher than the 1850s southern plantation owner? Is the l9th-century, English carriage driver’s outfit a tribute to the rider’s speed or is it the equestrian equivalent of 20 pink flamingos in the yard?
Traditions
Whether or not the riders are color coded, certain traditions are observed in a sport with such a long history. Late one autumn, I had torn down a very tired-looking Ford 861 diesel in the barnyard of a rather impressive estate.
I had the cylinder head and oil pan off and all four pistons out. In selecting my work site, I noticed that I would be blocking a gate that apparently hadn’t seen use in some time. A look around assured me that other gates served the same purpose.
While the tractor was still torn down, I received an urgent call from the farm’s owner telling me that I needed to move the tractor immediately. A foxhunt was scheduled in a few days, and it was essential that the riders be able to pass through that gate.
There was plenty of room to go around the gate in a stately manner. In fact, the route that I blocked would have brought the riders out of the expansive yard in front of the pillared manse and close to the barn, machinery, and an unsightly pile of old fence boards.
But tradition had them passing through this gate as had royalty, stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, and a president or two. I simply rolled the tractor aside, allowing enough distance so that curious horses wouldn’t hurt themselves trying to look down the cylinder bores or eat the seat.
Another farm nearby has a tradition of using only oaken buckets to carry water throughout the stables. The place actually has a cooperage with a cooper (someone who makes wooden barrels and buckets) in residence.
Another tradition seems to be the thin, silver flask. I have perhaps done more hands-on research on this accessory than on any other riding accoutrement. There’s usually one such flask in the office of one of the stables that I regularly visit.
It is the perfect size and shape to fit in the high-top boot of a foxhunter’s outfit. Bourbon, I’m told, is the traditional contents in this flask, and my research bears this out. I imagine that in England it would be gin.
A certain late saddlery magnate was known to give his flask particular attention during hunts. He was also known to fall off his horse regularly. It is traditionally held that there was a connection.
Wild game hunters can be found in the Hunt Country. One such fellow, a turkey hunter, described a foxhunting encounter while he was calling in his Thanksgiving tom. I was confused for a while as I adjusted the brakes on his 460 Long tractor.
Though an educated and well-spoken fellow, he made excessive reference to the horse’s hindquarters. I soon realized that this mention of anatomy was not in reference to the horse but to the rider who had ruined the storyteller’s hunt by asking directions while addressing him in an overly formal tone as “my good man.”
I found the story humorous. He, apparently, needed a little more time for it to season.
Sherry Toole’s old Oliver 550 has appeared in Antique Power three times—once as it was being rescued from a dark oak forest for a previous owner, later mowing tall thistles after a light restoration, and on the back cover in a scene that happened to resemble Andrew Wyeth’s “Christina’s World.”
She was kind enough to treat me to some ad space for my repair skills in Chase, the yearbook put out by her foxhunting club. Response to the ad was limited, though, because most of the club’s members already know me.
As I turn the pages of Chase, it’s easy to notice by the faces of the riders that they are having a great time. With the amount of money that the foxhunters spend on their farms, they certainly deserve to. The horses seem happy as well. The fox is probably in the next state by now or waiting at the airport.
The only contrast to the festive scenes is a photo of a poor fellow looking at an unresponsive engine under the hood of the truck used to pull the family’s horse trailer. Two horses look patiently out the windows of the trailer. The man is talking on his cell phone to his mechanic who I now recall was me.
Any hunting in which I might participate will be of the West Virginia style. The prospect of a freezer full of fresh deer meat is the only way that most of us can justify sitting in a tree all day and are thus able to relax.
