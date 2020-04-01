CHARLESTON — The number of farms in West Virginia totaled 22,900 in 2019, down 500 from 2018.
The total land in farms was 3.50 million acres, down 100,000 acres from 2018. The average farm size was 153 acres, down 1 acre from 2018.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $1,000-$9,999 economic sales class totaled 16,600 in 2019, down 400 farms from 2018. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 1.50 million acres, down 100,000 acres from 2018. The average farm size for this sales class was 90 acres, down 4 acres from 2018.
The number of farms in the $10,000-$99,999 economic sales class totaled 5,500 in 2019, down 100 farms from 2018. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 1.40 million acres, unchanged from 2018. The average farm size for this sales class was 255 acres, up 5 acres from 2018.
The number of farms in the $100,000-$249,999 economic sales class totaled 370 in 2019, unchanged from 2018. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 270,000 acres, unchanged from 2018. The average farm size for this sales class was 730 acres, unchanged from 2018.
The number of farms in the $250,000-$499,999 economic sales class totaled 130 in 2019, unchanged from 2018. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 110,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from 2018. The average farm size for this sales class was 846 acres, down 77 acres from 2018.
The number of farms in the $500,000-$999,999 economic sales class totaled 150 in 2019, unchanged from 2018. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 110,000 acres, up 10,000 acres from 2018. The average farm size for this sales class was 733 acres, up 66 acres from 2018.
The number of farms in the $1 million or more economic sales class totaled 150 in 2019, unchanged from 2018. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 110,000 acres, unchanged from 2018. The average farm size for this sales class was 733 acres, unchanged from 2018.
Across the United States the number of farms for 2019 is estimated at 2,023,400, down 5,800 farms from 2018. Total land in farms, at 897.4 million acres, decreased 2,100,000 acres from 2018. The average farm size for 2019 is 444 acres, up 1 acre from the previous year.
Farm numbers and land in farms are differentiated by 6 economic sales classes. Farms and ranches are classified into these 6 sales classes by summing the sales of agricultural products and government program payments. Sales class breaks occur at $10,000, $100,000, $250,000, $500,000, and $1 million.
Producers were asked during the 2019 mid-year surveys to report the value of sales based on production during the 2018 calendar year. Point farms are farms that did not have the required minimum $1,000 in sales for the year to qualify as a farm, but had sufficient crops and livestock to normally have sales of $1,000 or more.
Point Farms are assigned a sales class based on the sum of the agricultural point (dollar) values assigned to the quantity of commodities produced but not sold. The 2017 Census of Agriculture showed that 471,593 farms or 23.1 percent of the 2.04 million farms were point farms. These Point Farms operated 59.17 million acres or 6.6 percent of the 900.2 million acres of farmland.
Number of farms declined by 5,800 from 2018. The number of farms in the $100,000-$249,999 and $250,000-$499,999 sales classes increased while all other sales classes declined.
In 2019, 51.1 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales and 81.5 percent of all farms had less than $100,000 in sales. In 2019, 7.4 percent of all farms had sales of $500,000 or more.
Land in farms, at 897.4 million acres, is down 2.1 million acres from 2018. The biggest change for 2019 is that producers in the $100,000-$249,999 sales class operated 1.17 million fewer acres than in 2018. In 2019, 30.2 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with less than $100,000 in sales, while 40.8 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with sales of $500,000 or more.
The average farm size continued to increase in 2019 as the number of farms declined. The overall average size increased by 1 acre to 444 acres per farm. Average farm size decreased in the $100,000-$249,999 and $250,000-$499,999 sales classes and increased or remained unchanged in all others.
