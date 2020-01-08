STAUNTON, Va. — Farm Credit of the Virginias ended 2019 pledging $15,000 to be divided among 4 regional charities.
The annual Christmas donation was made on behalf of their customer-owners and business affiliates.
The 4 organizations selected for the association’s 2019 Christmas donation include:
• The Mountaineer Food bank – Veteran Table, a program offering monthly food boxes distributed through the Veteran’s Affairs hospital and or clinics;
• Creative Works Farm, the host of summer camps for special needs and at-risk children;
• The West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, an initiative to strengthen west Virginia agriculture and ensure all residents have access to locally sourced food;
• and the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food and Agriculture – Veteran Program, a 12-month educational program in which veterans are trained to farm and provided market access opportunity.
“Our association is proud to back these four deserving organizations and support their endeavors to strengthen the rural communities we serve,” Peery Heldreth, chief executive officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias, said. “Each of the programs we’ve selected this year bring good people together to achieve a greater common good, we’re honored to play a small role in the advancement of their efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.