MOOREFIELD — The Agriculture Open House at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be Feb. 27.
This will be an opportunity for community members to learn about agricultural opportunities connected to the college and make suggestions for future relevant endeavors. Drop-ins are welcome between 1:30-6:30pm.
Participants will learn about the new agribusiness track under the Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Management, as well as other agricultural efforts. There will also be an opportunity to make suggestions for new community-based educational programs/projects.
“Eastern administrators want to know what the needs are related to the industry,” says Sarah Cross, director of agriculture innovation at Eastern.
If you are interested in learning more about agriculture related efforts, please come join the conversation. To give input, community members can attend the open house and/or take the following needs assessment survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CPLWGVV
To RSVP for the Ag Open House at Eastern, email sarah.cross@easternwv.edu or call her at 304-434-8000, ext. 9233.
