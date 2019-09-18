FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, September 16, 2019
Hogs: 7
200-250 lbs.: $50-51; Sows: $38; Boar: 149 lbs. - $20.
Lambs: 70
Hi Choice and Prime: $130-148; Choice - $120-130.
Kid Goats:
40-60 lbs. - $220-267.50; 60-80 lbs. - $217.50-220.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 93: Utility & Comm: $50-63; Canner & Cutter: $30-38; Cutter & BNG; $40-48.
Bulls: 20: 1,500 lbs.: $60-79.
Stock Cows: Bred - 54: 400-775 lbs.: $785-1,075.
Baby Calves: BH - 15: $17.50-165.
FEEDER CATTLE: 608
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $130; 400-500 lbs. - $126-140; 500-600 lbs. - $121-134; 600-700 lbs. - $121; 700-800 lbs. - $114-122; 800-900 lbs. - $115.
Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $115-120; 500-600 lbs. - $100-117; 600-700 lbs. - $115-117; 700-800 lbs. - $102-109.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $114-121; 400-500 lbs. - $118-120; 500-600 lbs. - $106-114; 600-700 lbs. - $109-117; 700-800 lbs. - $105-113; 800-900 lbs. – 108-112.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $98-113; 400-500 lbs. - $92-110; 500-600 lbs. - $100-105; 600-700 lbs. - $91-108; 700-800 lbs. - $85-100.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $136-145; 400-500 lbs. - $125-137; 500-600 lbs. - $120-125; 600-700 lbs. - $107-116; 700-800 lbs. - $105-108; 800-900 lbs. - $98-102.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $90-122.50; 400-500 lbs. - $105-122; 500-600 lbs. - $94-117; 600-700 lbs. - $90-105; 900-1,100 lbs. - $72-80.
Total: 961
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, September 16, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: Up to $111.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $105.25; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $104.25; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $72.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $78; Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $52-59; Comm. To Good: $44-50; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
Fall feeder cattle sales: September 21 & October 12; Stock cow sale: October 26. Sales start at 7 p.m.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 14, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $141.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $97.; Light: Up to $72.
Cows: Utility: Up to $67; Canners: $45-55; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $35.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $64; Heavy: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $51.
Sows:: Up to $32.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $165; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $160.; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $145.
Sheep: Up to $85.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-275; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 2nd cut: Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 11m, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 100 Head
Breakers: Dressing 75-80 lbs. - Average $53-57.50.
Boners: Dressing 80-85 lbs. - Average $51.50-55.
Lean: Dressing 85-90 lbs. - Average $44-51.50; Low $28.50-42.50.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 7 Head
Yield Grade 1 – 1254-2334 lbs. - $65.50-79; High Dressing: 1608 lbs. - $104; Low Dressing: 886-972 lbs. - $55-57.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 62 Head
Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $35-55; 86-94 lbs. - $25-30. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $20-30; 84-94 lbs. - $20-30. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $10-15. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Beef Calves: 80-90 lbs. - $140-165.
FEEDERS: 166 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 350-400 lbs. - $102.50-105; 450 lbs. - $132.50. Holstein Steers: L 3: 400-600 lbs. - $65-66; 600-800 lbs. - $55-65; 800-900 lbs. - $67-72.
Heifers: M&L 1: 200-300 lbs. - $79-107.50; 300-400 lbs. - $75-100; 400-500 lbs. - $87.50-107.50; 500-600 lbs. - $80-97.50; 800-900 lbs. - $77-87. M&L 2: 300-350 lbs. - $72.50-83; 300-450 lbs. - $58-72.50.
BULLS: M&L 1: 200-300 lbs. - $90-117.50; 300-400 lbs. - $105-130; 400-500 lbs. - $107.50-125; 500-600 lbs. - $80-87.50; 700-900 lbs. - $84-95. M&L 2: 300-400 lbs. - $70-85; 400-600 lbs. - $72.50-76.
STOCK COWS: 6 Head
Open 2-8 Years: 800-1000 lbs. - $500-525.
Cow-Calf Pairs - Sold by the family: 2-8 Years: 800 lbs./calf 150-300 lbs. - $570-850.
STOCK BULLS: Sold by the cwt.
Under 2 Years: 1158-1184 lbs. - $80-94.
LAMBS: 18 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice and Prime 1-3: 30-40 lbs. - $205; 50-80 lbs. - $145-170; 150 lbs. - $150.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 15 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes - Choice 1-3: 100-200 lbs. - $72.50-92.50.
Rams - Good 1-3: 100-125 lbs. - $115-130.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 22 Head - By the Head with Est. Wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 50-70 lbs. - $170-197.50; 80-100 lbs. - $240-242.50. Selection 2: 40-50 lbs. - $70-80.
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-130 lbs. - $170-180; 130-180 lbs. - $200-202.50. Selection 2: 80-130 lbs. - $140-190.
Billies: Selection 1: 100-150 lbs. - $240; 150-250 lbs. - $375.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows and Gilts - 29 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-350 lbs. - $55.50-58.50. 48-52% Lean: 250-350 lbs. - $56-59
SOWS: 9 Head - All Prices Per Cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $30-38; 500-700 lbs. - $33.
BOARS: 2 Head
500-700 lbs. - $9-9.50.
FEEDER PIGS : 52 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head - US 1-2: 15-20 lbs. - $9-17; 20-30 lbs. - $12.50-27.50; 30-40 lbs. - $25-32.50; 50-60 lbs. - $65.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt. - US 1-2: 160 lbs. - $80-95; 250-275 lbs. - $86-100.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
