FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, September 2, 2019
Hogs: 1
200-250 lbs. - $61.
Lambs: 60
Hi Choice and Prime: $145-170; Choice - $150-175; Slaughter Ewes: $60-84.
Kid Goats:
40-60 lbs. - $215-250; 60-80 lbs. - $240-250.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 57: Choice 2-4: $101-109.50.
Heifers: 2-4: $101-107.50.
Bulls: 29: $75-84.
Stock Cows: Beef - 111: $575-1,025.
FEEDER CATTLE: 658
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-148; 400-500 lbs. - $119-136; 500-600 lbs. - $124-141; 600-700 lbs. - $120; 700-800 lbs. - $120.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-130; 400-500 lbs. - $115-129; 500-600 lbs. - $120-129; 800-900 lbs. - $112.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $102-126; 400-500 lbs. - $100-131; 500-600 lbs. - $102-106; 600-700 lbs. - $100-104.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $85-109; 400-500 lbs. - $90-108; 500-600 lbs. - $100-106; 600-700 lbs. - $94-95.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs. - $120-149; 300-400 lbs. - $120-139; 400-500 lbs. - $111-134; 500-600 lbs. - $110-126; 600-700 lbs. - $92-106.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-124; 400-500 lbs. - $105-122; 500-600 lbs. - $108-112.
Total: 1,133
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, September 2, 2019
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $113.60; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $107; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Bulls: Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $54-62; Comm. To Good: $44-53; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $52.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $160.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 31, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $62.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $84.; Light: Up to $70.
Cows: Utility: Up to $65; Canners: $45-55; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $42.50.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $47.50.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $70; Heavy: Up to $66; Light: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $51.
Sows: Up to $32.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $177.50; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $172.50.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-260; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Straw: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 101 Head
Breakers: Dressing 75-80 lbs. - Average $55.50-60.
Boners: Dressing 80-85 lbs. - Average $53.50-62: High $62-66.
Lean: Dressing 85-90 lbs. - Average $40-48.50; High $50-$53; Low $35-38.
BULLS: 6 Head
Yield Grade 1 – 1200-1762 lbs. - $66-82; High Dressing: 1236-1542 lbs. - $89-95.
FED CATTLE: 37 Head
Slaughter Steers: H Choice and Prime 2-3: 1378 lbs. - $114; Choice 2-3: 1276-1628 lbs. - $104-111.
Slaughter Holstein: H Choice and Prime 2-3: 1432-1524 lbs. - $86.50-95; Choice 2-3: 1326-1332 lbs. - $82-83; Select 2-3: 1438 lbs. - $55.50.
Slaughter Heifers: H Choice and Prime 2-3: 1244 lbs. - $108; Choice 2-3: 1262-1440 lbs. - $99-104.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 88 Head
#1: 96-120 lbs. - $50-65; 86-94 lbs. - $37.50-45. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $30-55; 84-94 lbs. - $20-30. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $15-20. Utility: 100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: #1 - 96-118 lbs. - $37.50-50. #2: 76-82 lbs. - $20-25.
Beef Calves: 80-90 lbs. - $140-165.
FEEDER STEERS: 149 Head
M&L 1: 450-550 lbs. - $107.50-125; 575-650 lbs. - $119-128; 650-775 lbs. - $123-125; 825-975 lbs. - $110-114.
M&L 2: 380-450 lbs. - $87.50-97.50; 550-650 lbs. - $62.50-85.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 386 lbs. - $50.
FEEDER HEIFERS:
M&L 1: 200-300 lbs. - $102.50-112.50; 350-450 lbs. - $95-115; 450-550 lbs. - $104-112.50; 550-600 lbs. - $110; 700-800 lbs. - $89-113.
M&L 2: 300-400 lbs. - $70-85; 400-500 lbs. - $80-95; 500-600 lbs. - $92.50-94.
BULLS:
M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $112.50-130; 400-500 lbs. - $110-127.50; 500-600 lbs. - $102.50-112.50; 600-700 lbs. - $106-111; 700-800 lbs. - $92-100.
M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $107.50-112.50; 400-500 lbs. - $87.50-90; 550-650 lbs. - $76-77.
LAMBS: 12 Head
Choice 1-3: 50-80 lbs. - $152.50-175; 80-90 lbs. - $160-187.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 5 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes - Choice 1-3: 100-200 lbs. - $67.50-80.
Rams - Good 1-3: 100-150 lbs. - $100-117.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 63 Head - By the Head with Est. Wgt.
Billies: Selection 1: 100-150 lbs. - $210-225; 150-250 lbs. - $340. Selection 2: 100-150 lbs. - $82.50.
Nannies: Selection 1: 130-180 lbs. - $195. Selection 2: 80-130 lbs. - $160.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-60 lbs. - $80-122.50; 60-80 lbs. - $135-165; 80-100 lbs. - $175-190. Selection 2: 20-40 lbs. - $47.50-85; 50-70 lbs. - $102.50-130.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows and Gilts - 72 Head
52-56% Lean: 240-280 lbs. - $55-61; 300-350 lbs. - $53-60.
SOWS: 7 Head - All Prices Per Cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $33-38; 500-700 lbs. - $42-45.50.
BOARS: 5 Head
400-800 lbs. - $5-6.50.
FEEDER PIGS : 111 Head - Under 100 lbs. sold per head.
US 1-2: 15-30 lbs. - $15-30; 30-50 lbs. - $42.50-78; 70-80 lbs. - $74-77; 90-100 lbs. - $62.50-$122.50; US 2: 35-45 lbs. - $40-50.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 100=120 lbs. - $57.50-87.50; 120-140 lbs. - $110-120; 160-170 bs. - $65-77.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
