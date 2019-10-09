FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, October 7, 2019
LAMBS: 47
Hi Choice and Prime: $154-165; Choice - $120-150.
SLAUGHTER EWES: 21
$67.50-94.
KID GOATS: 21
40-60 lbs. - $200; 60-80 lbs. - $257.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 89: Choice 2-4: 106.50-111.25; Good 2-3: $102-105.50.
Heifers: Choice 2-4: $104-107.50; Good 2-3: $101-103.
Cows: 164: Utility & Comm. - $46-58; Canner & Cutter - $30-38; Cutter & GNG - $38-45.
Bulls: 22: 1,500 lbs.: $52-66.
Stock Cows: 72: Beef - $410-885.
FEEDER CATTLE: 645
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $135-153; 400-500 lbs. - $135-145; 500-600 lbs. - $126-134; 600-700 lbs. - $120; 700-800 lbs. - $107-109.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $125-130; 400-500 lbs. - $107.50-129; 500-600 lbs. - $106-118; 600-700 lbs. - $102-115; 800-900 lbs. - $90.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-128; 400-500 lbs. - $118-125; 500-600 lbs. - $112-118; 600-700 lbs. - $107-115; 700-800 lbs. - $106-110.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $90-118; 400-500 lbs. - $100-117; 500-600 lbs. - $85-117; 600-700 lbs. - $89-101; 700-800 lbs. - $90-102.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $130-144; 400-500 lbs. - $129-142; 500-600 lbs. - $127-143; 600-700 lbs. - $118-123.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-128; 400-500 lbs. - $102.50-127.50; 500-600 lbs. - $113-122; 600-700 lbs. - $91-106; 700-800 lbs. - $85-98.
Total: 1,091
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, October 7, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: Up to $111.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $108.60; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $103.25; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $48-54; Comm. To Good: $42-46; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $46.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $112.50.
Fall feeder cattle sales: October 12; Stock cow sale: October 26. Sales start at 7 p.m.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, October 5, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $55.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $72; Light: Up to $75.
Cows: Utility: Up to $59; Canners: $45-54; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $69; Heavy: Up to $68; Light: Up to $64.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $70.
Male Hogs: Up to $13.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $160; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $157.50; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $180.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-250; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay –2nd cut: Up to $3; 3rd cut: Up to $5.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 70 Head
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $50-55.
Boners: Avg. Dressing - $50-54; L Dressing - $46-49.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $44-48; L Dressing - $38-43.
Thin & Light: $20-35.
BULLS: 9 Head
YG #1 – 1700-2100 lbs. - $65-75; H Dressing: 1700-1900 lbs. - $80-83; 1 At 2400 lbs. - At $69.
FEEDER CATTLE: 12 Head
H Choice Prime Steers: 1300-1500 lbs. - $111-116; Select: 1100-1200 lbs. - $98-100; H Choice Prime Heifers: 1275-1400 lbs. - $106-109.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 79 Head
#1: 100-120 lbs. - $50-58. #2: 100-120 lbs. - $40-50; 80-95 lbs. - $30-40. #3: 80-95 lbs. - $20-30.
Beef X Bulls & Heifers: 60-100 lbs. - $130-175.
SLAUGHTER CALVES
60-80 lbs. - $5-15.
STOCK CATTLE: 103 Head
Feeder Steers: 9 Head - M&L1 & 2: 300-400 lbs. - $120-132.50.
Feeder Heifers: 39 Head - M&L1 & 2: 200-300 lbs. - $105-122; 300-500 lbs. - $90-112.
Feeder Bulls: 22 Head - M&L1 & 2: 200-300 lbs. - $90-107; 300-500 lbs. - $95-120; 500-600 lbs. - $90-117.
Stock Cows: 33 Head - Cow/Calf Pairs - $800-1000; Bred Cows - $500-850.
GOAT: 17 Head - By the Head
Billies - Large: $300.
Nannies: $90-140.
Kids: Selection 1: 60-90 lbs. - $160-185. Selection 2: 50-60 lbs. - $120-150.
LAMBS: 28 Head
Good Choice: 60-90 lbs. - $140-160. High Choice: 90-150 lbs. - $140-145.
SHEEP: 7 Head
150-250 lbs. - $45-60.
PIGS & SHOATS: 28 Head - By the Head
20-30 lbs. - $23-50; 30-50 lbs. - $54-59; 90-100 lbs. - $97-100.
BUTCHER HOGS: 94 Head
52-56% Lean: 240-300 lbs. - $54-61; 240-300 lbs. - Few to $70; 300-370 lbs. - $50-58; 400-450 lbs. - $48-51.
SOWS: 5 Head
350-450 lbs. - $27-35.
BOARS & STOCK BOARS: 4 Head
350-400 lbs. - At $15; 500-650 lbs. - $3-5; 150-200 lbs. - To $41.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
