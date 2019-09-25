I composed the following story in November of 2013 but, according to my catalog, withheld it from publication.
The reason for this was that some of my uncles who figure prominently, but perhaps not all that favorably into the story were still alive. (This would include Vick who defied so many statistics – from sailing in-utero over the Kaiser’s submarine to serving as a Marine on Iwo Jima to working with asbestos for 35 years.
Not only did it seem unlikely that he would make it into his 90s, but it can be mathematically proven that he never existed.) I don’t care about cousins.
* * *
The reader is to be cautioned that parts of this story are in a rare New Jersey dialect. The author does not watch television so hasn’t been influenced by “Jersey Shore” or “The Sopranos” – this is the genuine article.
National Geographic once described New Jersey as “a place where they murder the language and occasionally each other.” Anyone who has seen a jolly crowd in a Jersey barroom raise their glasses to “Nice driveway” surely gets the idea. Not that there’s necessarily anyone buried in said driveway, but “Nice Driveway” is Jersey for “Nastrovia” – apparently this lingual “homicide” isn’t limited to English.
Of the questions that writers are often asked, “Do they pay you anything?” is usually right on top. Well, yes, they do. It’s not a whole lot in most instances, but I’ve been able to make it work.
This publisher pays a modest amount, but Antique Power and Vintage Truck checks are somewhat larger. The Reiman Media Group, a subsidiary of Reader’s Digest that publishes Farm and Ranch Living pays still more. It’s the average of these on which I base my take – about $25 a page.
A page takes anywhere from 2 minutes to 30 years to produce. I’ll leave the reader to take over the math from there.
Next comes “What does a writer do all day?” Usually, his or her day job. I’m very fortunate that my day job is rich enough in writing material that I’m able to keep 4 columns going and make regular contributions to other publications.
However, I can’t write about old tractors exclusively, which brings us to the next commonly asked question, “Where do you get your material?”
Material and/or inspiration can be derived from something as simple as watching leaves fall – if you just let it happen. If you feel that you have to force things, then it’s time to go do something else and try again later.
If you are a typical country person, this may take some conditioning; otherwise you’ll worry about not doing something more productive with your time. That’s what I like about deer hunting – the prospect of a freezer full of meat justifies sitting in a tree all day.
Likewise, knowing that there will eventually be a check (or checks – some stories are published more than once) involved makes watching leaves falling easier on the conscience.
My favorite venue for this activity is by the river in our back yard. There are several tall sycamore trees hanging out over the river and dense wilderness on the far bank.
Totally private and yes, when the very tall cornflower and Joe Pye weeds are at their height, the swimming hole there is usually considered swimsuits optional.
Sycamore leaves are especially interesting to watch as they fall since no 2 fall in the same manner. Yes, the universal direction is down, but some may swoop or swirl, others corkscrew, some flip, some tumble.
An experienced sycamore leaf watcher can discern patterns and sequences in which a series of these motions are repeated before the leaf lands, in this case, in the shimmering river, a little boat to be swept away by the current and spun about by the breeze.
It’s a good time to think. Lately, I’ve begun to realize that some of the things that I had planned just aren’t going to happen.
It’s no big deal, really, but the tendency upon happening onto this realization is to reflect on what might have been.
“If I had your opportunities and connections, I would have made my million by now.” (this is 40 years ago so adjust for inflation) “Watzamattawitches – dontca wanna be rich?” was an often-heard query.
“You should take over your father’s business – make it grow,” an uncle insisted. When you are the weird younger cousin in a rural community consisting mainly of your uncles, aunts and older cousins, the phrase “you should’’ can wear thin in a hurry.
I now acknowledge only one valid usage of the phrase, to wit: “You should never begin a sentence with ‘you should’.”
Of course, my uncles and cousins had the best intentions for my future in mind but they were also stockholders in the corporation.
This precision metal tubing business had grown from a little one-man hole-in-the wall in Rahway, N.J., in 1965. At least it had some character then, housed downtown in an old building that was right out of West Side Story.
It was situated on a one-way street where buxom Puerto-Rican grandmothers waited on their porches for a car going the wrong way so they could all yell at it.
Eventually, the company would grow to be just another of those sterile one-story factories in an industrial park near the Doris Duke estate south of Somerville.
I worked there for some years. From the latter part of the ’60s and through the ’70s, our product so permeated society that unless you were in total wilderness, you were never far from one of our tubular components – from coffee pots to aerospace to automobiles to toys to medical.
Working on carburetors from that period, I still come across parts that I personally made.
There was nothing that I could see as enjoyable about the work. I started trying other jobs in construction and agriculture and found that the days went by much faster outdoors.
A change started taking place in the 1980s. By then, the uncles had sold off the farm to developers and I had left New Jersey. Low-cost overseas competition crowded our tubing business out of just about all of the small appliance and medical market.
At the same time, military contracts and sub-contracts poured in. I wasn’t around, which is just as well. Manufacturing the weapons of war is something I’m just not very good at. Heck, I can’t even fix a Japanese tractor on Pearl Harbor Day.
Our automotive contracts were through a larger company that does that sort of thing. If a company fails to deliver parts and thus shuts down an automobile assembly line, they are fined an astronomical hourly amount until the production resumes.
We were too small to have an effective “plan B” if something went awry.
When my father passed away in 1986, we sold the business to this company. What they did with the military contracts is entirely their business. However, when visiting the plant after the sale, I saw only automotive related production.
My portion of the inheritance was miniscule, in direct proportion with my involvement with the company. An employee actually fared better in this regard than I did. No problem, though; fair’s fair.
I took some more flak from relatives over my decision not to take over the company, though. “Hey, lookit – da kid don’t wanna be rich – stoopit.”
Years later, my mobile tractor repair business was the poster child for an expansion loan from the FHA. I briefly considered this and even had the FHA interested, but I abandoned the idea.
Now that I’ve been writing full color technical articles for the world’s foremost antique truck and tractor magazines for several years, I’m even better established in order to go big, perhaps doing restorations on a national or even international scale.
I guess that makes me one of those potential “job creators” (for the second time) that everyone from the President down to the local economic development people are trying to goose off of the fence.
Their efforts are based on the assumption that everyone wants to be an old-fashioned tycoon, wealthy and wielding power and influence – like “The Donald.”
(I’m hoping that Donald Trump will call me to be the equipment manager at his new Virginia winery so I can “fire” him from being my prospective boss; “You’re fired.” “No, you’re fired.” “I fired you first.” “Did not.” “Did so.” “Uh-huh.” “Nut-uh.”)
It’s a dream from another era – my father’s dream, not mine. Is this old dream worth the ulcers and sleepless nights? Not to me. Interestingly, new business startups have declined over the past 2 decades. It seems that employing only oneself and avoiding the hassles associated with a horde of employees makes better sense after all.
At least I now have an undeniably valid excuse for not grabbing one of these brass rings – I’m too old.
I guess I’ve missed my chance to – as that silly bumper sticker reads – “run with the big dogs.” Instead I’ll have to “stay on the porch.” The “porch” really isn’t so bad if you own it – and you’re getting paid to watch leaves fall.
See what I mean? Writing material is everywhere if you just relax and let it happen. There’s still some leaves left in the sycamores. After they’re gone, we’ll start on snowflakes.
