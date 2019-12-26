Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 95 Head
Premium White - 65-75% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $54.50-$57.
Breakers - 75-80% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $48.50-52.50.
Boners - 80-85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $44-53.50; H Dressing - $54-59.
Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $41-48; L Dressing - $32-38.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 8 Head
YG #1 - 2004-2238 lbs. - $61-72. H Dress: 1068-1640 lbs. - $79.
FED CATTLE: 29 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1208-1410 lbs. - $120-121.25. Choice 2-3: 1230-1328 lbs. - $116.75-117.25. Select 2-3: 1276-1388 lbs. - $89-109.50.
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1350-1506 lbs. - $74.50-80.50. Select 2-3: 1254-1540 lbs. - $62-72.50.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1394-1490 lbs. - $119.50-120.25.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 101 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $65-80; 86-94 lbs. - $40-55. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $45-65; 84-94 lbs. - $32.50-40. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $17-27.50. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 78 lbs. - $32.
Beef Calves: 86-90 lbs. - $175.
FEEDERS: 104 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 400-500 lbs. - $120-132.50; 500-600 lbs. - $87-116; 600-700 lbs. - $103-111; 1050 lbs. - $100. M&L 2: 474 lbs. - $67.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 400-500 lbs. - $38-41; 600-700 lbs. - $41-54; 700-800 lbs. - $48-54; 800-900 lbs. - $62-63; 980 lbs. - $66.
Heifers: M&L 1: 340 lbs. - $103; 400-500 lbs. - $95-118; 500-600 lbs. - $73-106. M&L 2: 300-400 lbs. - $56-92; 462 lbs. - $89; 800 lbs. - $66.
Bulls: M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $100-102; 550 lbs. - $102; 600-700 lbs. - $86-111; 950 lbs. - $96. M&L 2: 228 lbs. - $73; 618 lbs. - $89; 775 lbs - $67.
REPLACEMENT DAIRY CATTLE: 47 Head
Fresh/Milking Cows: Medium: 880-1472 lbs. - $285-700; 742-878 lbs. - $235-260 (Jersey).
Bred Heifers (Jersey): Medium: 3-6 months - 700-1034 lbs. - $450-525. 1-3 months - 700 lbs. - $575.
Spring Heifers: Medium: 1030 lbs. - $425 (Jersey).
Open Heifers: Medium: 700-800 lbs. - $325; 800-900 lbs. - $325-435; 900-950 lbs - $425; 160-450 lbs. - $135-260 (Jersey).
LAMBS: 17 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 40-50 lbs. - $125-175; 60-80 lbs. - $180-220; 80-100 lbs. - $165-210; 100-110 lbs. - $160.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 26 Head - Sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 20-30 lbs.- $3062.50; 40-50 lbs. - $90-145; 80 lbs. - $205. Selection 2: 40-50 lbs. - $70-100; 60 lbs. - $130.
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-130 lbs. - $125. Selection 2: $60-105.
Billies: Selection 1: 70-120 lbs. - $145-195. Selection 2: $200-240.
Wethers: Selection 2: 130 lbs. - $145.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 110 Head
52-56% Lean: 200-250 lbs. - $66-74; 250-300 lbs. - $50-59.
48-52% Lean: 300-350 lbs. - $55-61.
SOWS: 9 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $32-43.
FEEDER PIGS: 125 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head
US 1-2: 40-50 lbs. - $25-35; 50-60 lbs - $40; 60-70 lbs. - $59-80; 80-90 lbs. - $62.50-97.50.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 120-140 lbs. - $68.50-92.50.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.