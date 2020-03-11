FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, March 9, 2020
LAMBS: 16
Choice: $170;Slaughter Ewes: $96-117.50.
KID GOATS: 18
100-150 lbs.: $200.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 105
Utility & Comm: $44-62; Canner & Cutter: $42-61; Cutter & BNG: $20-48.
Bulls: 14
1-2 – 1,500 lbs: $73-88.
Stock Cows: 27
Beef: $775-1,050.
Feeder Cattle: 2,109
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $162-173; 400-500 lbs. - $156-166; 500-600 lbs. - $141-168.25; 600-700 lbs. - $147-162.50; 700-800 lbs. - $123-140; 800-900 lbs. - $110-121; 900-1,100 lbs. - $90-118.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $150-151; 400-500 lbs. - $145-166; 500-600 lbs. - $116-150.50; 600-700 lbs. - $113-138; 700-800 lbs. - $116; 800-900 lbs. - $100-116.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $123-141; 400-500 lbs. - $108-138.50; 500-600 lbs. - $120-130; 600-700 lbs. - $112-116.50; 700-800 lbs. - $100-114.50; 800-900 lbs. - $100.103. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $131-136; 400-500 lbs. - $131-140; 500-600 lbs. - $105-114; 600-700 lbs. - $109-117; 700-800 lbs. - $111; 800-900 lbs. - $103.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $130-157; 400-500 lbs. - $121-152; 500-600 lbs. - $141; 600-700 lbs. - $132; 700-800 lbs. - $109-114.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $130-160; 400-500 lbs. - $115-155; 500-600 lbs. - $109; 600-700 lbs. - $125; 700-800 lbs. - $90-114.50.
Total: 2,345
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale March 23. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
FRIEND'S STOCKYARD INC.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, March 9, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $117; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $105; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $107.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $113.50; Medium to Good: Up to $106.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $113; Medium to Good: Up to $106.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $89.75; Light: Up to $72.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $70;Light: Up to $68.
Cows: Utility: $45-60; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $82.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $20.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $180.
GRANTSVILLE STOCKYARDS
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $85.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $47-70.
Bulls: Heavy:Up to $75; Light: Up to $76.
Cows: Utility: Up to $48-62;Canners: Up to $42-47; Culls: $40 and Down.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $85.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $72; Heavy: Up to $70; Light: Up to $58.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $60.
Sows: By Head: Up to $45.
Male Hogs: Up to $21.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $287.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $210; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $280.
Sheep: Up to $110.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-250; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $107.50.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.50; 2nd cut: Up to $5.25; Straw: Up to $6.25.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 49 Head
Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $66.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $55.50-62.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $53-56.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $46-51.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 8 Head
1286-1712 lbs. - $64-68. High Dressing - 2132 lbs. - $98.
FED CATTLE: 45 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1272-1644 lbs. - $94-108. Select 2-3: 1324-1476 lbs. - $84-97.
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1354-1532 lbs. - $74-80.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1380-1498 lbs. - $108.50-111. Choice 2-3: 1146-1414 lbs. - $89-105. Select 2-3: 1054-1076 lbs. - $88-90.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 45 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: 96-100 lbs. - $70-100.
Beef Calves: 88 lbs. - $145.
FEEDERS: 94 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-135; 500-700 lbs. - $120-132; 700-800 lbs. - $127. Medium & Large 2: 300-500 lbs. - $94-120.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 200-400 lbs. - $75-78; 706 lbs. - $81.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 300-500 lbs. - $107.50-119; 500-700 lbs. - $103-110; 800-850 lbs. - $89. Medium & Large 2: 200-250 lbs. - $90; 300-400 lbs. - $85-127.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 250-300 lbs. - $110-140; 300-500 lbs. - $117.50-137.50; 500-800 lbs. - $92.50-127.50. Medium & Large 2: 664 lbs. - $89.
STOCK COWS: 14 Head - Sold by the head
Bred Cows: Medium & Large 1: 2-4 years bred 5-8 months - 1106-1298 lbs. - $900-1000. 5-8 years bred 3-6 months - 1026-1228 lbs. - $600-710. Medium & Large 2: 2-4 years bred 3-6 months - $425-475. 2-4 years bred 6-8 months - $475. 2-4 years open - 898 lbs. - $435.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 200-400 lbs. - $75-78; 706 lbs. - $81.
LAMBS: 37 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 40-60 lbs. - $270-290; 60-80 lbs. - $265-287.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 21 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 100-200 lbs. - $80-115.
Rams: 150-250 lbs. - $92.50-97.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 25 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 30 lbs. - $67.50; 40 lbs. - $120; 80 lbs. - $200. Selection 2: 40-60 lbs. - $100.
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-130 lbs. - $215. Selection 2: 80-130 lbs. - $110-140.
Billies: Selection 1: 60-100 lbs. - $155-195.
Wethers: Selection 1: 100-150 lbs. - $145-245.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 127 Head
250-300 lbs. - $45-59; 300-400 lbs. - $45-51.
SOWS: 12 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $30-38; 500-700 lbs. - $31-40.
BOARS: 1 Head - 1058 lbs. - $3.
FEEDER PIGS: 73 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 30-40 lbs. - $35-60; 40-60 lbs. - $40-56; 70-90 lbs. - $50-68.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 120-160 lbs. - $38-48; 160-200 lbs. - $47-50.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
