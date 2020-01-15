FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, January 13, 2020
LAMBS: 31
Wooled Choice & Prime 3-4: 110-130 lbs. - $170; Wooled Good & Few Choice 1-2: 60-90 lbs. - $220-262.50; Slaughter Ewes - $70-150.
GOATS: 10
Kids Selection No. 1-2:40-60 lbs. - $285-310.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE: 114
Breaker 75-80% Lean: 1200-1600 lbs. - $41-50.
Breaker High Yielding: 1200-1600 lbs. - $53-63
Boner 80-85% Lean: 800-1200 lbs. - $41; 1200-2000 lbs. - $41-48.
Bone High Yielding: 1200-2000 lbs. - $50-53.
Lean 85-90% Lean: 750-850 lbs. - $28-42; 850-1200 lbs. - $32-47.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 16
Yield 1-2: 1000-1500 lbs. $55-62; 1500-2500 lbs. - $58-65.
High Yielding: 1000-1500 lbs.: $66; 1500-2500 lbs. - $72.
Next state graded feeder sale: Jan. 20.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, January 13, 2020
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $122.25; Medium to Good: Up to $114.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $121.50; Medium to Good: Up to $112.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $60.
Cows: Utility: $45-57; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $74;Medium to Good: Up to $52; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $75.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $177.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $103.
Holstein Steers: Good: Up to $78.
Dairy Steers & Bulls: Light: Up to $55.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $67; Light: Up to $71.
Cows: Utility: Up to $57; Canners: $35-45; Culls: $34 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to Farm: 90-120 lbs. –Up to $62.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $72; Heavy: Up to $68; Light: Up to $60.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $235; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $210; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $250.
Sheep: Up to $91.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-390; Medium: $50-225; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $80.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.35.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 72 Head
Breakers - 75-80% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $50-52.50; H Dressing - $59.50-59.50.
Boners - 80-85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $46-51.50; H Dressing - $55-60.
Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $39.50-45.50; H Dressing - $48-48.50; L Dressing - $31-38.50.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 5 Head
YG #1 - 1180-1828 lbs. - $54-61.
FED CATTLE: 20 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1316-1494 lbs. - $115-121. Select 2-3: 1228-1456 lbs. - $89.
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1326 lbs. - $74. Select 2-3: 1012-1600 lbs. - $54-72.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1314-1388 lbs. - $114-116. Choice 2-3: 1224 lbs. - $155.50.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 75 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $55-80; 86-94 lbs. - $37.50-55. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $50-62.50; 84-94 lbs. - $35-45. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $10-20. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 76-108 lbs. - $12-25.
Beef Calves: 80-100 lbs. - $55-105.
FEEDERS: 123 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 400-500 lbs. - $110-115; 500-600 lbs. - $119-120; 600-700 lbs. - $120-125; 700-800 lbs. - $107-110. M&L 2: 664 lbs. - $95.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 200-300 lbs. - $43-71; 300-350 lbs. - $55; 400-450 lbs. - $60-67.50; 514 lbs. - $54; 800-900 lbs. - $57-71; 900-1200 lbs. - $71-80.
Heifers: M&L 1: 200-300 lbs. - $82.50-92.50; 300-400 lbs. - $80-107.50; 400-500 lbs. - $80-107.50; 500-600 lbs. - $85-106; 600-700 lbs. - $90-97; 800-900 lbs. - $79-95; 1000-1100 lbs. - $74-76. M&L 2: 200-300 lbs. - $62.50-90.
Bulls: M&L 1: 200-300 lbs. - $107.50-120; 300-400 lbs. - $117.50-135; 400-500 lbs. - $105-127.50; 559 lbs. - $120; 600-650 lbs. - $107-109; 650-700 lbs. - $90-100 750-850 lbs. - $96-98. M&L 2: 678 lbs. - $66.
STOCK COWS: 10 Head - Sold by the head.
Bred Cows: Medium: Bred 7-8 Months: 1084-1302 lbs. - $435-530.
REPLACEMENT DAIRY CATTLE: 4 Head
Open Heifers: Medium: 300-450 lbs. - $235-300 (Jersey).
LAMBS: 8 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 52 lbs. - $295; 60-68 lbs. - $285-292.50; 88 lbs. - $200; 104 lbs. - $185.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 13 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 100-200 lbs. - $72.50-97.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 15 Head - Sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 48 lbs. - $110. Selection 2: 54 lbs. - $140.
Nannies: Selection 2: 58 lbs. - $90; 60-70 lbs. - $115-130; 100 lbs. - $155.
Billies: Selection 1: 60-80 lbs. - $120-155.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 86 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $50-60, few $67.5-75; 300-380 lbs. - $52-59.
48-52% Lean: 300-350 lbs. - $49-52; 400-410 lbs. - $55-57.
SOWS: 40 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $38-42; 500-700 lbs. - $34-45.
BOARS: 3 Head
400-500 lbs. - $1.50-3.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 31 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head
US 1-2: 77 lbs. - $40; 62 lbs. - $55; 75 lbs. - $57.50; 88 lbs. - $70.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 160-200 lbs. - $50-67.50.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
