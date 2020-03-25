The national contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.
Chris Miltenberger of Keyser placed 1st in the state in the conventional non-irrigated class with a yield of 309.8227 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DeKalb DKC70-27RIB.
Miltenberger was one of 531 state winners nationwide. The 2019 contest participation included 7,454 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — 3 from each of 9 classes — were named national winners, representing 12 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 383 bushels per acre — greater than the projected 2019 U.S. average of 168.0 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place farmers overall production categories topped out at 616.1953 bushels per acre.
“The challenges U.S. corn farmers faced in 2019 were, in many ways, a perfect storm. From a slew of weather-related issues to trade disruptions and persistent low prices, farmers were tested in many ways, often many times, over the past year. With determination and whole lot of grit, the American farm families who grow corn persevered. Their harvest again produced an abundance of corn to meet the world’s growing demand for food, feed, and fiber,” said NCGA President Kevin Ross, a corn grower from Minden, Iowa.
