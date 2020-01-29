Oh, how wrong they were.
A “few chickens” has turned into a backyard business of sorts for the Wood County couple who now consider themselves “chicken people.” If you own chickens, you understand; if you don’t, read on.
“We started our backyard flock in the spring of 2017. That was with 15 chickens, a mixed flock. I picked the flock out carefully, so I’d have a colorful egg basket,” explained Janell. “My favorite out of all of them was the Silkie.”
A Silkie is a bantam chicken. They’re smaller than your average chicken; they also look quite a bit different. The breed has fluffy feathers that feel like silk to the touch, hence the name.
Another trait is their easy-going manner, making them perfect poultry pets. Within a few months of starting her backyard brood, Janell was looking to expand her Silkie line.
“We just fell in love with the Silkies,” she said.
That sent the family on a trip to what Rick calls the “Super Bowl” of chicken shows, the Ohio National.
“This is the biggest poultry show around. There can be up to 11,000 chickens at this show,” explained Janell.
The couple looked at a lot of Silkies, which come in 7 different colors like black, white and partridge, and watched as the birds competed to be best of show. They also made some key contacts with the who’s who of the Silkie world.
“We met Sara Batz. She’s become one of our mentors. She breeds Silkies and put us in contact with Bobbi Porto out of Florida. She had the colors we liked, and we purchased several Silkies,” said Janell.
The new chicks were an instant hit, not only with Janell and Rick, but also their 5-year-old son Clayton.
“This was an opportunity for him to learn responsibility and caring for a living thing,” stressed Janell. “Clayton helps take care of the birds. He’s learning there’s a circle of life, and he helps with their care. He’s out here with us picking up feathers, cleaning cages and scooping up poop.”
Training the birds became a family affair. Even though Silkies are naturally laid back, they still need to be worked with on a daily basis.
“In order to show a chicken, you have to bathe it before it goes to a show. They have to get used to being handled,” explained Janell. “They have to get used to being put in a tub. We have to trim their toenails. We trim their beaks. We practice putting them in and taking them out of their show cages. You need to be able to put your hand in the cage, pick up your Silkie and hold them in your hand easily, without fuss. That’s what the judges expect.”
Not knowing if genetically they had a good line of Silkies, they opted to take a chance and took their flock to their first chicken show.
“Our friend Leslie Johns said, ‘Bring all your Silkies. It doesn’t matter what they look like. Let the judges look at them, and from there, you can decide which birds are show quality.’ To our surprise, at that show Clayton won reserve champion in the junior show,” said Janell.
The win was proof they had a good foundation flock, and it set them on their path to breeding Silkies of their own. They called their new venture Blue Line Silkies of West Virginia.
“What you look for in chickens is the SOP or the Standard of Perfection. The American Poultry Association and the American Bantam Association have SOPs for each breed. That’s what you’re looking for. It deals with everything from comb size to wattles to what the feet are supposed to look like and what the feathers look like, even how they hold their wings,” said Rick.
Over the past year, their flock has flourished. But don’t ask them how many birds they have.
“We don’t answer that question,” laughed Rick.
Janell chimed in, “You never answer that because chicken math is a true thing. When you think you’re done hatching, you go, ‘Oh, they’re still laying eggs. Let’s hatch them.’ You just never know how many you’re going to end up with.”
The couple currently have a coop full of Silkies. For them, it’s the perfect size flock.
“It’s something for us that’s very relaxing,” explained Rick. “Janell’s job in sales is a little bit hectic. My job in law enforcement can be very hectic and stressful. It’s nice to come out here and work with the chickens. Each one has a different personality. Some of them will follow you around like a dog. They want to be right beside you. Others will go off and do their own thing. It’s comical to watch them. We have most of them named.”
Ceasar, Ned Pepper, Baby Girl, Blondie, Peep, Spartacus, Rebel, Ringo and the rest of the flock landed with a family that just happens to be crazy for chickens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.