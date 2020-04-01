FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, March 30, 2020
HOGS: 1
Sows: $38.
LAMBS: 6
HI Choice & Prime: $130;Slaughter Ewes: $67.50-77.50.
KID GOATS: 104
40-60 lbs.: $270; 60-80 lbs.: $270-315.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 164
Utility & Comm: $49-70; Canner & Cutter: $31-38; Cutter & BNG: $38-49.
Bulls: 17
1-2: $53-69.
Stock Cows: 13
Beef: $500-850.
Feeder Cattle: 750
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $131-168; 400-500 lbs. - $146-165; 500-600 lbs. - $151-154; 600-700 lbs. - $145; 700-800 lbs. - $120-132.50; 800-900 lbs. - $85.75-117; 900-1,100 lbs. - $96. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $148-171; 400-500 lbs. - $153-165; 500-600 lbs. - $155; 600-700 lbs. - $133; 700-800 lbs. - $117; 800-900 lbs. - $89.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $124-125; 400-500 lbs. - $123; 500-600 lbs. - $118; 600-700 lbs. - $109-121; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $100; 900-1,100 lbs. - $85. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $115-120; 400-500 lbs. - $115-131; 500-600 lbs. - $118-123.50; 600-700 lbs. - $116.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $151-171; 400-500 lbs. - $145-162; 500-600 lbs. - $144; 600-700 lbs. - $127; 700-800 lbs. - $98-114. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $115-171; 400-500 lbs. - $126-162; 500-600 lbs. - $128-135; 600-700 lbs. - $118.
Total: 1,069
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, March 30, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $110; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $107.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $105.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105.50; Medium to Good: Up to $92.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $67.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $61;Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-53.25; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $85.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $49.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $136.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $47-70.
Bulls: Heavy:Up to $86; Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: Up to $50-65;Canners: Up to $42-49; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $45.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $66; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $65.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $70.
Sows: By Head: Up to $60.
Male Hogs: Up to $25.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $225; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $205; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $190.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-220; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $66.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.85; 2nd cut: Up to $5.25; Straw: Up to $5.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 96 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $55-61. High - $61-64. Low - $52-55.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $54-60. High - $61-70.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $52-58. Low - $45-51.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 3 Head
Yield Grade: 1400-1900 lbs. - $86-96.
FED CATTLE: 30 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1300-1550 lbs. - $106-110. Select L Choice: 1300-1550 lbs. - $97-105. Ch. Hol.: 1250-1350 lbs. - $88.
Slaughter Heifers: H Choice Prime: 1150-1300 lbs. - $111-116. Ch 2-3: 1150-1300 lbs. - $105-110. L. Ch. Hols.: 1400-1600 lbs. - $70-76.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 64 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 100-110 lbs. - $80-85. Number 2: 100-110 lbs. - $65-75; 80-98 lbs. - $40-60. Number 3: 80-98 lbs. - $30-40.
Beef X Heifers: 80-100 lbs. - $125-150. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-15.
FEEDERS: 186 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 250-450 lbs. - $122-150; 450-650 lbs. - $120-137; 775-875 lbs. - $130.
Heifers: Medium & Large: 250-450 lbs. - $105-125; 450 lbs. - $110-130; 600-700 lbs. - $100-115.
Bulls: Medium & Large: 200-350 lbs. - $105-132; 350-500 lbs. - $120-140; 500-700 lbs. - $100-126.
PB CHAROLAIS ADVERTISED BULLS: 3 Head
1100-1250 lbs. - $103-108.
REPLACEMENT COWS: 10 Head - Sold by the head
Jersey Heifers: 300-500 lbs. - $290-450.
LAMBS: 45 Head - Sold by the cwt.
H Choice: 25-40 lbs. - $260-300; 60-70 lbs. - $265-295.
Good Ch.: 40-75 lbs. - $190-250.
WOOLED
90-106 lbs. - $150-195; 150-160 lbs. - $160-170.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 13 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 60-80 lbs. - $155-187.
Nannies: Selection 1: 100-130 lbs. - $135-170.
Billies: Selection 1: 100-170 lbs. - $240-310.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 67 Head
52-56% Lean - 250-300 lbs. - $60-66; 300-360 lbs. - $61-67.
48-52% Lean - 240-300 lbs. - $50-59; 300-325 lbs. - $52-56.
SOWS: 5 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 400-675 lbs. - $47-48; 300-400 lbs. - $27-38.
FEEDER PIGS: 50 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: 15-30 lbs. - $22-40; 30-40 lbs. - $37-43; 90-100 lbs. - $50-60.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 125-220 lbs. - $47-62.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
