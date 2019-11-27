FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, November 25, 2019
Hogs: 12
200-250 lbs. - $40-62.50.
LAMBS: 61
Hi Choice & Prime: $167.50-205; Choice: $155-225; Slaughter Ewes: $85-95.
Kid Goats:
20-40 lbs. - $215-270; 40-60 lbs. - $235-287.50; 60-80 lbs. - $230-295.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 108: Utility & Comm. - $48-54; Canner & Cutter - $30-35; Cutter & BNG - $41-45.
Bulls: 18: 1-2 - $57-71.
Stock Cows: 44: Beef - $450-785.
FEEDER CATTLE: 432
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-135; 400-500 lbs. - $130-155; 500-600 lbs. - $149-158; 600-700 lbs. - $118; 700-800 lbs. - $115-135; 800-900 lbs. - $106-115.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $102.50-118; 400-500 lbs. - $100-121; 500-600 lbs. - $110-118; 600-700 lbs. - $96-111; 700-800 lbs. - $101-106; 800-900 lbs. - $101-106.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $115-123; 400-500 lbs. - $121-125; 500-600 lbs. - $116-125; 600-700 lbs. - $105-110; 700-800 lbs. - $101.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $102-112; 400-500 lbs. - $90-116; 500-600 lbs. - $90-114; 600-700 lbs. - $81-93; 700-800 lbs. - $80-93.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $132.50-152.50; 400-500 lbs. - $139-155; 500-600 lbs. - $130-149; 600-700 lbs. - $119-128; 700-800 lbs. - $111.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $105-125; 400-500 lbs. - $105-125; 500-600 lbs. - $100-126; 600-700 lbs. - $92-118; 700-800 lbs. - $92-102.
Total: 736
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, November 25, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 500-850 lbs.: Up to $85.
Stock Heifers: Up to $75.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $106.25.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105; Medium to Good: $101.25.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $62.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-52.25; Comm. To Good: $42-44; Culls: $41 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $63.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $152.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, November 23, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $40.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $72.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55; Canners: $40-47; Culls: $40 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top quality:Up to $66.50; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $64.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $44.
Sows: Up to $55.
Male Hogs: By Head: Up to $3.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $171; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $172.50; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $180.
Sheep: Up to $95.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-240; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $3.10; 3rd cut: Up to $ 5.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 124 Head
Premium White - 65-75 Lean: Avg. Dressing - $55-58.
Breakers - 75-80% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $48-55.
Boners - 80-85% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $45-53; H Dressing - $52.50-56.
Lean - 85-90% Lean: Avg. Dressing - $40-45.50; L Dressing - $28-32.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 8 Head
YG #1 – 1174-1842 lbs. - $54-71. H Dressing - 1758-2068 lbs. - $76-84.
FED CATTLE: 18 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1496-1576 lbs. - $117-121.25. Choice 2-3: 1310 lbs. - $112. Select 2-3: 1138-1272 lbs. - $88-99.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1334-1490 lbs. - $118.50-121.25.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 83 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1: 96-120 lbs. - $60-80; 86-94 lbs. - $37.50-50. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $47.50-62.50; 84-94 lbs. - $30-40. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $20-30. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Beef Calves: 86-90 lbs. - $100-170.
FEEDERS: 145 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 400-450 lbs. - $103; 500-550 lbs. - $97; 600-650 lbs. - $100; 700-750 lbs. - $81-110; 750-800 lbs. - $87-104; 800-850 lbs. - $98. M&L 2: 500-600 lbs. - $75-79; 700-750 lbs. - $63.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 300-500 lbs. - $28-30.
Heifers: M&L 1: 250-300 lbs. - $66-86; 300-350 lbs. - $80-86; 400-450 lbs. - $80-111; 600-700 lbs. - $86-90; 700-800 lbs. - $71-77; 950-1000 lbs - $70. M&L 2: 50-300 lbs. - $52-62; 450-500 lbs. - $71-88; 750-800 lbs. - $64.
Bulls: M&L 1: 200-250 lbs. - $75-104; 300-400 lbs. - $96-112; 400-500 lbs. - $71-97; 600-750 lbs. - $72-76.
STOCK COWS: 26 Head - Sold by the head.
Open: M&L 2: 990 lbs. - $450.
Bred Cows: 1-3 Months: 900-1075 lbs. - $485-610. 3-6 Months: 964-1200 lbs. - $485-650.
Cow-Calf Pairs: Open 1298 lbs, calf under 50 lbs. - $650.
REPLACEMENT DAIRY CATTLE: 21 Head - Sold by the head.
Fresh: Approved: 1192-1234 lbs. - $525-875.
Open Heifers: Approved: 986-1032 lbs. - $675. Medium: Jersey - 400-620 lbs. - $290-615. Common: 582-668 lbs. - $150-175.
LAMBS: 64 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 50-70 lbs. - $165-200; 70-90 lbs. - $175-192.50; 100-120 lbs. - $160. Good 1-2: 20-40 lbs. - $95-140; 70 lbs. - $127.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 46 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Choice 1-3: 100-200 lbs. - $65-90.
Rams: Choice 1-3: 150-250 lbs. - $72.50-85; 250-300 lbs. - $67.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 35 Head - Sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 20-30 lbs. - $57.50; 40-60 lbs.- $107.50-155; 60-80 lbs. - $155-165; 80-100 lbs. - $160-200. Selection 2: 30-50 lbs. - $55-77.50 60-80 lbs. - $115-140.
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-130 lbs. - $170. Selection 2: 80-130 lbs. - $125-175.
Billies: Selection 1: 100-150 lbs. - $160-195. Selection 2: 100-150 lbs. - $135-185.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS & GILTS: 121 Head
52-56% Lean: 200-250 lbs. - $59-71; 250-300 lbs. - $57-63; 300-350 lbs. - $63-64. 48-52% Lean: 300-350 lbs. - $41.
ROASTERS
100-150 lbs. - $20-60.
SOWS: 2 Head - All prices per cwt.
Good 2-3: 300-500 lbs. - $30-53; 500-700 lbs. - $39-45.
BOARS: 1 Head
200-300 lbs. - $16-20; 500-800 lbs. - $3-5.
FEEDER PIGS: 45 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head
US 1-2: 15-20 lbs. - $10-17; 20-30 lbs. - $17-25; 40-50 lbs. - $40.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.
US 1-2: 100-120 lbs. - $61-85; 150-170 lbs. - $65-73.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
