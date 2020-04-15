I had acquired gratis a step van of roughly the same vintage with a hopelessly stuck motor. The van's primary function was to be as a storage shed. The van had a Ford running gear which yielded a carburetor that I rebuilt and installed on the future Old Black Truck. As it turned out, though, the real problem with the truck's automatic transmission was the "custom" floor shifter that someone had fabricated from a quarter-inch threaded rod or "all thread."
I kept improving the "new" truck while still using the original Old Black Truck, a 1968 F350 then in its 15th year of service as my work truck. This truck was beginning to show signs of wear. One of the first acts of heroism performed by the new truck was to tow the original OBT in when the differential failed a short distance from home.
Youngest daughter Emily, then 17, drove the pulling rig. She was quite pleased with herself. "My first towing experience, and I rocked," she said as she parked the truck.
The new truck received a paint job — black, of course. The paint chosen was good old Rustoleum, a thick and durable coating that I heard one paint salesman compare to taffy. It looked good, though it still wasn't equipped as a service truck.
"Mom, when can we start driving the shiny black truck?" I heard middle daughter, Leah, ask. I sensed a growing conspiracy similar to the one that resulted in the adoption of the 1979 F150 into the female contingent of the family. Time to put the truck to work.
An ammonia compressor from an old freezer and a 5 horsepower Briggs and Stratton engine combined to serve as the compressed air source. An old vise — a flea market find — was bolted to the rear bumper.
A dark painted piece of plywood closed the back of the pickup bed. Two metal tool boxes were mounted along the length of the truck bed. These had cost me $10 at Timbrook’s Salvage. However, what I saved on their price was offset by the time involved when several of Ersel Timbrook's friends showed up, their trucks blocking my exit from the narrow hollow. Oblivious to me, they then proceeded to shoot pinecones out of treetops. I then decided to stay for this classically Appalachian demonstration of the rustic arts. This truck was beginning to cost me a small fortune.
The truck's first deployment was on Dec. 7, 2005. Because of this date's significance in history, I chalked "No Jap tractors serviced today" on the dark plywood tailgate. I got lots of thumbs up, but I was just having fun, not making a statement. I'll even confess to installing a drawbar on a Japanese Kubota L2900 tractor that day.
For a few years, I worked with both trucks in the field. The newer truck with its more economical 6-cylinder engine was the commuting vehicle while the original Old Black Truck stayed in the Shenandoah Valley, stashed at one farm or another awaiting jobs that required its crane or other equipment not yet installed on the newer truck. All the while, the "bad" automatic transmission performed perfectly.
Eventually, the original Old Black Truck went to join an antique truck and tractor collection near Middleburg, Va. The crane and other equipment were transferred to the newer truck. The transmission was still holding up, though in recent years it has required some tweaking in the form of band adjustments and so forth. On Wednesday, April 2, just yards from our driveway, the transmission finally gave out. That transmission lasted only 44 years; there ought to be a re-call.
I had been anticipating this event and had made preparations, such as removing the 4-speed truck transmission and clutch assembly from the step van for custom installation into the work truck, OBT II. I would welcome the reminder of my mortality if this is the last automatic truck transmission that I'll ever remove.
The day for the removal of the belatedly bad transmission soon arrived; Sunday, the 4th. As you may recall, it was a glorious, warm, sunny day. On the way home from Sunday Meeting, without a thought given to thrift or temperance, the Old Hippie and I stopped at Food Lion and loaded up on brewskis. The afternoon’s job would require supplemental beer and that's that. The transmission was on the ground by the time "Inside Appalachia" started on West Virginia Public Radio. I make a serious effort not to work during this program, as it appears to comprise the entirety of my weekend time off.
The inherent aches and pains of doing this job post 60 are all arriving right on time. To enlist some younger help isn't really an option. I'm combining 2 different designs here — it's what I already have — and am fabricating and adapting to a degree that would do Johnny Cash proud. It's very much one step at a time so can't be arranged as a single event along with a cookout as is customary with our family.
The excised automatic transmission is the legendary cast iron Borg Warner, a more industrial than automotive unit. These transmissions saw wide use from 1951 to 1977. I would like to sell it as a rebuildable core — I certainly don't want to scrap this historic hunk of iron. The asking price is $50 (I'm trying to break even on the truck), but I'm willing to negotiate. The installation of the "granny gear" transmission is likely to require supplemental beer as well which, under these circumstances, I would regard as legal tender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.